As a convenient essential, a washer dryer is a space-saving addition for every home. With the same performance as two separate machines, your client can wash and dry in one go - even their delicates. By using low temperatures, a washer dryer combo leaves your clothes in excellent condition after every use. Plus, specifically engineered wash-to-dry programmes deliver ready-to-wear results for small loads. While not quicker than separate washing machines and dryers, there is no transferring clothes between units.

Every fibre cleaned and protected

Advanced OKOMix technology blends detergents and then softeners with water before they enter the drum. This ensures that every fibre is cleaned and cared for with the right mix of detergent, even for shorter cycles. Every thread, every stitch, every fibre, expertly protected.

Dual technology for sensitive care

Dualsense technology offers different programs to different types of fabrics. Lower heat and controlled movement mean that everything from delicate to outdoor wear can be carefully washed and dried in one go. Both washing and drying cycles are certified by Woolmark Blue to safely clean even hand-wash only woollens in one process. For outdoor wear, a dedicated wash cycle cleans and protects technical fabrics to preserve their textures over time; and a dedicated dry cycle works to restore waterproofing.

Caring for clothes, saving water and energy

ProSense technology intelligent sensors optimises and displays the estimated wash time within 30 seconds of starting the wash cycle. Whether it is a few shirts or your entire weekly laundry, the wash time, water and energy consumption adjust to ensure they are only washed for the exact amount of time required. This ensures that fabrics suffer less wear and tear, maintaining colour and texture.

Keeps your clothes looking and feeling impeccable

The steam refresh program enables your client to refresh their garments without washing with detergent and water. This ensures less wear and tear on fibres so they can maintain their look and textures for longer.

The gentle way to care for wool

The Woolmark Blue certification in both washing and drying will treat each item in the gentlest possible manner, meaning you can safely wash and dry all of their hand wash woollen garments.