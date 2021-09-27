Capral: Wardrobe systems

Capral offers a range of wardrobe systems ideal for use in typical and high-end residential applications.

The Elegance Wardrobe System is the essence of simplicity, functionality and versatility. Designed to look equally at home in a traditional or modern interior, it is characterised by sleek lines and refined finishes.

This system has been intuitively engineered for the demands of daily family use. Featuring high quality rollers for smooth operation, strong aluminium framing to make countless size panels possible and a specially designed tracking system for a multitude of door configuration options.

The Magic Touch Wardrobe System is smooth, sophisticated and effortless to, it is defined by gentle curves that will complement any home. Its versatility allows you to choose from any panel infill to customise your wardrobe to suit your decor. Choose from safety mirrors for a spacious feel or infill panels for an individualised style. This system is available in two, three or four-panel configurations on a double-track sill to suit any requirement.