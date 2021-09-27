Logo
Capral: Wardrobe systems

Last Updated on 27 Sep 2021

Capral offers a range of wardrobe systems ideal for use in typical and high-end residential applications. The Elegance Wardrobe System is the essence of simplicity, functionality and versatility. Designed to look equally at home in a traditional or modern interior, it is characterised by sleek lines and refined finishes.

Description

Capral offers a range of wardrobe systems ideal for use in typical and high-end residential applications.

The Elegance Wardrobe System is the essence of simplicity, functionality and versatility. Designed to look equally at home in a traditional or modern interior, it is characterised by sleek lines and refined finishes.

This system has been intuitively engineered for the demands of daily family use. Featuring high quality rollers for smooth operation, strong aluminium framing to make countless size panels possible and a specially designed tracking system for a multitude of door configuration options.

The Magic Touch Wardrobe System is smooth, sophisticated and effortless to, it is defined by gentle curves that will complement any home. Its versatility allows you to choose from any panel infill to customise your wardrobe to suit your decor. Choose from safety mirrors for a spacious feel or infill panels for an individualised style. This system is available in two, three or four-panel configurations on a double-track sill to suit any requirement.

Capral Elegance Wardrobe System

548.82 KB

Download
Capral Magic Touch Wardrobe System

202.76 KB

Download
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cardiff 3/46 Munibung Rd

0249024010
Display AddressRockdale, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Rockdale 432 West Botany Street

0295971177
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wollongong 270 Nolan St

0242729661
Display AddressWinnellie, NT

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Winnellie 8 Mataram Street

0889844211
Display AddressArcherfield, QLD

Alumimium Sales And Trading Centres Archerfield 266 Beatty Road

07 3277 0554
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Burleigh Heads 2 Rothcote Court

0755927790
Display AddressCairns, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cairns 293 Little Spence Street

0740354377
Display AddressDeception Bay, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Deception Bay 10-12 Imboon St

07 3038 0005
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Garbutt 303 Woolcock Street

0747246100
Display AddressKunda Park, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kunda Park 17 Kerryl Street

0754451522
Display AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Slacks Creek 67 Parramatta Road

0732909400
Display AddressKilburn, SA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kilburn 70 Grand Junction Road

1300361877
Display AddressGlenorchy, TAS

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Glenorchy 116 Grove Road

0362732161
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Campbellfield 151 Barry Road

1800258646
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Laverton North Unit 3 38-40 Little Boundary Road

0393153781
Display AddressWangara, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wangara 2 Competition Way

0893028560
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Welshpool Unit 3 16-18 Kewdale Road

0893567811
