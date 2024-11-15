News
Well-Hung Windows and Capral: A partnership built on quality, performance and reliability
One of the defining aspects of Well-Hung Windows is its unwavering commitment to quality. The company has a longstanding...
Westlab commits to LocAl® lower carbon aluminium for lab and industrial fitout systems
Recently, Westlab has taken a bold step in transitioning to Capral’s LocAl® lower-carbon aluminium. This shift underscor...
Capral-SunDrive partnership to drive sustainability and supply chain resilience in Australia’s solar industry
Capral Aluminium and SunDrive Solar have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the development of a supp...
Capral and Rio Tinto find success in closed loop trial of recycled aluminium billets
Capral Aluminium has successfully trialled the recycled-content billet supplied by Rio Tinto at Boyne Smelters Limited (...
BAB Aluminium and Capral – a shared commitment to quality and sustainable practices
Capral has been instrumental in BAB Aluminium's growth, providing not only the aluminium products needed for manufacturi...
Capral and Sculpture by the Sea at Bondi 2024 – a continuing partnership to support emerging artists
Highlighting the deepening collaboration between Capral and Sculpture by the Sea, the company introduced the Capral Arti...
Central Screens and Locks & Capral: A partnership built on trust and quality
Capral’s support has been instrumental in helping Central Screens navigate large-scale projects, particularly in getting...
Goldco Security adopts Capral's LocAl®, reinforcing commitment to sustainability
Goldco® Security has made an industry-leading move by utilising Capral's LocAl® Super Green low-carbon aluminium for its...
Sustainability gains for Versalux with shift to LocAl® Green
Versalux's adoption of Capral's LocAl® green, lower-carbon aluminium represents a commendable effort to reduce the carbo...
Q+A with Brendon Orth from Capral Aluminium
Architecture and Design is proud to announce Capral Aluminium as the official sponsor of the ‘Multiple Dwelling’ categor...
CPD Online - Lower embodied carbon aluminium
Renowned for its versatility, lightweight, resistance to corrosion and more, aluminium has become a material of choice, ...
