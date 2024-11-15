Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Capral 2021 Logo Colour RGB
Capral Aluminium
Premium

WindowsDoorsSecurity & FireFurnitureBathroom & LaundryStructural
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
Well-Hung Windows x Capral Hero
Well-Hung Windows and Capral: A partnership built on quality, performance and reliability

One of the defining aspects of Well-Hung Windows is its unwavering commitment to quality. The company has a longstanding...

Westlab Global Experience Centre – Melbourne CBD
Westlab commits to LocAl® lower carbon aluminium for lab and industrial fitout systems

Recently, Westlab has taken a bold step in transitioning to Capral’s LocAl® lower-carbon aluminium. This shift underscor...

Capral SunDrive Partnership Hero
Capral-SunDrive partnership to drive sustainability and supply chain resilience in Australia’s solar industry

Capral Aluminium and SunDrive Solar have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the development of a supp...

Capral and Rio Tinto find success in closed loop trial of recycled aluminium billets
Capral and Rio Tinto find success in closed loop trial of recycled aluminium billets

Capral Aluminium has successfully trialled the recycled-content billet supplied by Rio Tinto at Boyne Smelters Limited (...

BAB Aluminium and Capral – a shared commitment to quality and sustainable practices
BAB Aluminium and Capral – a shared commitment to quality and sustainable practices

Capral has been instrumental in BAB Aluminium's growth, providing not only the aluminium products needed for manufacturi...

Capral and Sculpture by the Sea at Bondi 2024 – a continuing partnership to support emerging artists
Capral and Sculpture by the Sea at Bondi 2024 – a continuing partnership to support emerging artists

Highlighting the deepening collaboration between Capral and Sculpture by the Sea, the company introduced the Capral Arti...

Central Screens and Locks & Capral: A partnership built on trust and quality
Central Screens and Locks & Capral: A partnership built on trust and quality

Capral’s support has been instrumental in helping Central Screens navigate large-scale projects, particularly in getting...

Goldco Security adopts Capral's LocAl®, reinforcing commitment to sustainability
Goldco Security adopts Capral's LocAl®, reinforcing commitment to sustainability

Goldco® Security has made an industry-leading move by utilising Capral's LocAl® Super Green low-carbon aluminium for its...

Sustainability gains for Versalux with shift to LocAl® Green
Sustainability gains for Versalux with shift to LocAl® Green

Versalux's adoption of Capral's LocAl® green, lower-carbon aluminium represents a commendable effort to reduce the carbo...

Showing 9 of 84 news
Resources
Sustainability Awards
Q+A with Brendon Orth from Capral Aluminium
Q+A with Brendon Orth from Capral Aluminium

Architecture and Design is proud to announce Capral Aluminium as the official sponsor of the ‘Multiple Dwelling’ categor...

CPD
CPD Online Capral Aluminium Lower Emodied Carbon Aluminium
CPD 1pts
CPD Online - Lower embodied carbon aluminium

Renowned for its versatility, lightweight, resistance to corrosion and more, aluminium has become a material of choice, ...

Videos
Bull Motor Bodies | Crafted With Capral

Louvreclad | Crafted with Capral

Contact
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cardiff 3/46 Munibung Rd

0249024010
Display AddressRockdale, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Rockdale 432 West Botany Street

0295971177
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wollongong 270 Nolan St

0242729661
Display AddressWinnellie, NT

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Winnellie 8 Mataram Street

0889844211
Display AddressArcherfield, QLD

Alumimium Sales And Trading Centres Archerfield 266 Beatty Road

07 3277 0554
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Burleigh Heads 2 Rothcote Court

0755927790
Display AddressCairns, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cairns 293 Little Spence Street

0740354377
Display AddressDeception Bay, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Deception Bay 10-12 Imboon St

07 3038 0005
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Garbutt 303 Woolcock Street

0747246100
Display AddressKunda Park, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kunda Park 17 Kerryl Street

0754451522
Display AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Slacks Creek 67 Parramatta Road

0732909400
Display AddressKilburn, SA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kilburn 70 Grand Junction Road

1300361877
Display AddressGlenorchy, TAS

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Glenorchy 116 Grove Road

0362732161
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Campbellfield 151 Barry Road

1800258646
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Laverton North Unit 3 38-40 Little Boundary Road

0393153781
Display AddressLynbrook, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street

03 9590 2360
Display AddressLynbrook, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street

0395902360
Display AddressWangara, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wangara 2 Competition Way

0893028560
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Welshpool Unit 3 16-18 Kewdale Road

0893567811
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap