Wall panels
Last Updated on 26 Oct 2023
Armstrong has harnessed the enduring, natural beauty of wood in a range of large panels for both ceilings and walls, combining functionality with elegance and wide range of choice.
Overview
Description
Armstrong has harnessed the enduring, natural beauty of wood in a range of large panels for both ceilings and walls, combining functionality with elegance and wide range of choice.
The following product range is available:
- HERADESIGN Wood Wool Wall Panels
- WoodWorks Large Panels
- WoodWorks Linear Planks
Contact
Display AddressSmithfield, NSW
NSW (Head Office) 75 Long Street(02) 9748 1588
Display AddressMeadowbrook, QLD
Queensland/Northern Territory 18-24 Beal Street(07) 3809 5565
Display AddressBlair Athol, SA
South Australia 160 Grand Junction Road(08) 7325 7555
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC
Victoria 205-233 Abbotts Rd VIC 3175(03) 8706 4000