Armstrong Ceiling Wall Panels
Wall panels

Last Updated on 26 Oct 2023

Armstrong has harnessed the enduring, natural beauty of wood in a range of large panels for both ceilings and walls, combining functionality with elegance and wide range of choice.

Overview
Description

Armstrong has harnessed the enduring, natural beauty of wood in a range of large panels for both ceilings and walls, combining functionality with elegance and wide range of choice.

The following product range is available:

  • HERADESIGN Wood Wool Wall Panels
  • WoodWorks Large Panels
  • WoodWorks Linear Planks

Contact
Display AddressSmithfield, NSW

NSW (Head Office) 75 Long Street

(02) 9748 1588
Display AddressMeadowbrook, QLD

Queensland/Northern Territory 18-24 Beal Street

(07) 3809 5565
Display AddressBlair Athol, SA

South Australia 160 Grand Junction Road

(08) 7325 7555
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Victoria 205-233 Abbotts Rd VIC 3175

(03) 8706 4000
