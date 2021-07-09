Your client can collect and consume the finest wines; therefore, they should have the best storage and serving solution available. Walk-in cellars give your clients the environmental simulation of an underground cave. Not only does it recreate the ideal storage conditions for large collections, but true connoisseurs will discover the unique feeling of physically walking into their own treasured cellar.

Why choose a wine cabinet rather than a traditional refrigerator?

Traditional refrigerators generate intense cold and remove ambient humidity. They denature your wines and dry out corks. Vintec wine cabinets are designed specifically for the preservation and maturation of your wines.

Vintec wine cabinets maintain a stable temperature to keep your client's wine in perfect cellaring conditions. This is thanks to triple glazed glass, fully insulated cabinet panels and interactions between a compressor and thermostat. (Features may vary by model).

Selected models incorporate a winter heating function. In low ambient temperatures it gently warms the cabinet to ensure a constant year-round temperature is maintained.

Vintec climate-controlled wine cabinets are equipped with energy-efficient R600a refrigerant gas, which has zero ozone-depleting properties. The switch to R600a is part of a series of initiatives that Vintec has undertaken to limit our carbon footprint and to preserve the environment.