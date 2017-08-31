Logo
Atkar VoglFuge Ceiling
Atkar VoglFuge Sheppaton Arts Museum
Caulfield Library Commercial Interior Perforated Plaster
Caulfield Library Detailed Image White Perforated Plaster
Channel 9 Adelaide Perforated Plaster
GSA North Fitzroy Library Perforated Plaster White
Monash Caulfield Library John Wardle Architects
VoglFuge: Continuous perforated plaster

Last Updated on 31 Aug 2017

A unique continuously perforated flush jointed plaster ceiling solution. Acoustic design ceilings need to meet the highest demands in function and aesthetics for drywall construction.

Overview
Description

A unique continuously perforated flush jointed plaster ceiling solution.

Acoustic design ceilings need to meet the highest demands in function and aesthetics for drywall construction. High traffic areas in particular benefit from a ceiling solution that absorbs sound while realising your design solution.

Combining German engineering, the latest materials and years of research and development, the VoglFuge system delivers stunning, continuously perforated acoustic ceiling efficiently, economically and with the most reliability during installation for guaranteed results.

With its patented tape reinforced concealed jointing system, custom perimeter and finishing profiles, engineered fixing systems and dedication to market leading design innovations, VoglFuge is truly an unrivaled solution.

Key features:

  • Maximum crack resistance
    The quickest possible joint finishing with the unique patented VoglFuge system ensures maximum crack resistance
  • Significant time saving
    Save time on-site due to short installation and drying times. VoglFuge is installed without filler and allows for the quick mounting of panels edge-to-edge
  • Excellent acoustic control
    Realise your ceiling design with a solution that particularly benefits high traffic areas by absorbing ambient sound

Contact Atkar Group for a product demonstration.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diVoglFuge Channel 9 Studios Case Study

1.19 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diVoglFuge Pakenham Racecourse Case Study

2.68 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diVoglFuge Patterns Brochure

932.9 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diVoglFuge University Hospital Geelong Case Study

286.66 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHallam, VIC

17 - 19 David Lee Road

1300 333 833
