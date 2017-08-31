VoglFuge: Continuous perforated plaster

A unique continuously perforated flush jointed plaster ceiling solution.

Acoustic design ceilings need to meet the highest demands in function and aesthetics for drywall construction. High traffic areas in particular benefit from a ceiling solution that absorbs sound while realising your design solution.

Combining German engineering, the latest materials and years of research and development, the VoglFuge system delivers stunning, continuously perforated acoustic ceiling efficiently, economically and with the most reliability during installation for guaranteed results.

With its patented tape reinforced concealed jointing system, custom perimeter and finishing profiles, engineered fixing systems and dedication to market leading design innovations, VoglFuge is truly an unrivaled solution.

Key features:

Maximum crack resistance

The quickest possible joint finishing with the unique patented VoglFuge system ensures maximum crack resistance

Significant time saving

Save time on-site due to short installation and drying times. VoglFuge is installed without filler and allows for the quick mounting of panels edge-to-edge

Excellent acoustic control

Realise your ceiling design with a solution that particularly benefits high traffic areas by absorbing ambient sound



