Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Atkar Logo
Atkar Group
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Atkar Vogl Toptec Ceiling
Atkar Vogl Toptec Function Hall
Atkar Vogl Toptec Hall
Atkar Vogl Toptec Lecture
Atkar Vogl Toptec Lecture Hall
Atkar Vogl Toptec Lecture Hall Ceiling
Atkar Vogl Toptec Ceiling
Atkar Vogl Toptec Function Hall
Atkar Vogl Toptec Hall
Atkar Vogl Toptec Lecture
Atkar Vogl Toptec Lecture Hall
Atkar Vogl Toptec Lecture Hall Ceiling

Vogl Toptec: Monolithic acoustic plaster ceiling system

Last Updated on 19 Oct 2021

Vogl Toptec is a specialised acoustic plaster system that gives a smooth surface finish without any visible perforations. It’s the perfect solution for when you want a clean and contemporary look as all joins are hidden - creating a monolithic effect.

Overview
Description

Vogl Toptec is a specialised acoustic plaster system that gives a smooth surface finish without any visible perforations. It’s the perfect solution for when you want a clean and contemporary look as all joins are hidden - creating a monolithic effect.

Designed in Germany, Vogl Toptec is machine applied to create a very fine surface texture that offers unparalleled reliability in term of installation and performance.

Design for large-scale commercial projects including museums, grand lobbies, and function rooms. This monolithic acoustic plaster ceiling system is ideal for ceilings or high areas on walls. Want to find out more about Vogl Toptec?

Chat to an expert member of our team today.

Contact
Display AddressHallam, VIC

17 - 19 David Lee Road

1300 333 833
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap