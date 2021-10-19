Vogl Toptec: Monolithic acoustic plaster ceiling system

Vogl Toptec is a specialised acoustic plaster system that gives a smooth surface finish without any visible perforations. It’s the perfect solution for when you want a clean and contemporary look as all joins are hidden - creating a monolithic effect.

Designed in Germany, Vogl Toptec is machine applied to create a very fine surface texture that offers unparalleled reliability in term of installation and performance.

Design for large-scale commercial projects including museums, grand lobbies, and function rooms. This monolithic acoustic plaster ceiling system is ideal for ceilings or high areas on walls. Want to find out more about Vogl Toptec?

