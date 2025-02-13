VMZINC® has been manufacturing a wide range of rolled zinc products used primarily for building envelopes since 1837. In addition to traditional batten cap and standing seam roof systems, products include a wide range of cladding systems, including a number of rainscreen facade products, and rainwater systems. Since its creation the company has also produced decorative roofing products such as dormers, bull’s eyes, weathervanes, finials and balustrades.

VMZINC® is an elegant partner for many building materials. Available in 10 pre-weathered finishes as well as mill finish Natural Zinc. Highly flexible, malleable and durable. Zinc can be embossed, perforated and incorporate texture helping to create imaginative designs.

Applications: