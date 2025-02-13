Logo
VMZINC®

Last Updated on 13 Feb 2025

VMZINC® has been manufacturing a wide range of rolled zinc products used primarily for building envelopes since 1837. In addition to traditional batten cap and standing seam roof systems, products include a wide range of cladding systems, including a number of rainscreen facade products, and rainwater systems.

  • Product checkPure natural material
  • Product checkWarranty up to 50 years
  • Product checkLifecyle 200+ years (walls and cladding)
  • Product checkNatural patination finishes
  • Product checkVirtually maintenance free
  • Product checkSustainable metal material (Red Label)
Overview
Description

VMZINC® has been manufacturing a wide range of rolled zinc products used primarily for building envelopes since 1837. In addition to traditional batten cap and standing seam roof systems, products include a wide range of cladding systems, including a number of rainscreen facade products, and rainwater systems. Since its creation the company has also produced decorative roofing products such as dormers, bull’s eyes, weathervanes, finials and balustrades.

VMZINC® is an elegant partner for many building materials. Available in 10 pre-weathered finishes as well as mill finish Natural Zinc. Highly flexible, malleable and durable. Zinc can be embossed, perforated and incorporate texture helping to create imaginative designs.

 

Applications:

  • Roofing
  • Walls and cladding
  • Ornaments

 

Contact
Display AddressSurry Hills, NSW

Main Office Suite 2.2 B 25 Cooper Street

+61 2 9358 6100
