Vivid 202: An unprecedented colour carpet tile range with 202 colours across six colour families

What’s Your Colour Signature?

Colour transforms spaces, places and people. And, often, it creates an impact that’s profound and distinctly personal, even magical.

At Signature, we are colour, we know colour, we always have. Our range of colour carpet tiles is renowned for its breadth and diversity. And now, we’re taking things to the next level.

Introducing Vivid 202

An unprecedented range of colour options, flexibility and freedom of choice. With that, an unrivalled ability to define your colour signature. Take a plunge and experience unexpected possibilities in flooring with an extensive array of colour choices. Kaleidoscopic, rich and varied – this stunning palette is inspired by our beautiful complex world.

Colour & The Signature Team

To illustrate how colour informs mood and feeling – we immersed our talented Signature team in the world of Vivid 202 colours. With different skill sets, perspectives and identities, the team symbolises the range’s diverse palette, like multiple shades in the colour spectrum. While some harmonise and balance, others complement and contrast, offering many ways to define and deliver your ideas. Now that you’ve peeked inside Signature’s colourful world let us show you how to create yours.

Freedom & Flexibility

Enjoy the ultimate creative opportunity. Mix and match between Signature’s curated, stocked collections or select your favourite Vivid 202 highlight colour to design custom combinations for quantities as low as 50m2. Alternatively, explore what’s possible with custom layouts courtesy of the Signature Studio creatives. Whether stocked or custom-ordered, all 202 carpet tiles are available in 10 Shapes® by Signature.

Explore the potential of five hues in 36 tints, tones and shades. Add neutrals in a range of 22 achromatic tones. Together, vivid 202 provides the perfect tool to create subtle shifts, dazzling contrasts and everything in between.

Stocked & Ready to Deliver

Benefit from short lead times. Explore, combine and refine all with the peace of mind that all products are available in stock and ready to go.

Sustainable & Forward Thinking

Sustainable practices underpin everything we do, supported by our GreenRate™ Level A certification from Global Greentag. ™ We promote material transparency with Declare labels while actively increasing our products’ recycled content. Our Comfi Bak cushion backing, for instance, is made from 100% recycled PET bottles. And, with every m2 produced, we help divert 48 PET bottles from landfills. Signature is also committed to closing the loop with carpet tile recycling in Australia while becoming carbon neutral.

Discover a world of opportunities with Vivid 202. Order a sample today.