Vivente: Electric fireplace
Last Updated on 05 May 2025
The Vivente electric fire features a clever design allowing 1, 2, or 3-sided installation. Anti-reflective glass enhances the stunning Revillusion flame effect, which eliminates the central mirror to create greater depth. The customisable firebox lining lets you tailor the look to match your interior design theme perfectly.
- SmartSense motion sensing technology
- 4 viewing conﬁgurations included as standard
- 8 ambient lighting themes built-in
- Revillusion ﬂame technology
Overview
The clever design enables the choice of creating a 1, 2, or 3-sided configuration when the product is being installed, while anti-reflective glass avoids unwanted reflections impacting upon the stunning flame effect. It is this Revillusion flame effect that truly sets Vivente apart – by removing the central mirror seen in traditional electric fires, Revillusion increases the visible depth of the firebox and allows the firebox lining to be changed to suit your interior design theme.