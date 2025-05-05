Logo
Magazine
|
|
Advertise
Sign Up
Back arrow
Real Flame Logo
Real Flame
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Real Flame Vivente 1
Real Flame Vivente 2
Real Flame Vivente 3
Real Flame Vivente 4
Real Flame Vivente 1
Real Flame Vivente 2
Real Flame Vivente 3
Real Flame Vivente 4
|

Vivente: Electric fireplace

Last Updated on 05 May 2025

The Vivente electric fire features a clever design allowing 1, 2, or 3-sided installation. Anti-reflective glass enhances the stunning Revillusion flame effect, which eliminates the central mirror to create greater depth. The customisable firebox lining lets you tailor the look to match your interior design theme perfectly.

  • Product checkSmartSense motion sensing technology
  • Product check4 viewing conﬁgurations included as standard
  • Product check8 ambient lighting themes built-in
  • Product checkRevillusion ﬂame technology
Overview
Description

The clever design enables the choice of creating a 1, 2, or 3-sided configuration when the product is being installed, while anti-reflective glass avoids unwanted reflections impacting upon the stunning flame effect. It is this Revillusion flame effect that truly sets Vivente apart – by removing the central mirror seen in traditional electric fires, Revillusion increases the visible depth of the firebox and allows the firebox lining to be changed to suit your interior design theme.

 

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Real Flame Vivente Brochure

2.62 MB

Download
Resources
Contact
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

8 Lakeview Drive

1300 554 155
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap