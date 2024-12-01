Logo
News
Glen Dimplex achieves 50-year milestone – celebrating 5 decades of global excellence
Glen Dimplex achieves 50-year milestone – celebrating 5 decades of global excellence

To celebrate this momentous occasion, the Australian division gathered in Melbourne recently to reflect on the past five...

Entries invited for Real Flame's Architectural Design Award for gas fireplace
Entries invited for Real Flame's Architectural Design Award for gas fireplace

Entries are invited for the 2021 Real Flame's Architectural Design Award for gas fireplace.

Real Flame reciprocates with new industry support programs for architects
Real Flame reciprocates with new industry support programs for architects

Real Flame offers two new industry support programs for the benefit of architects who support the company throughout the...

Real Flame gas fireplaces combine contemporary style with design flexibility
Real Flame gas fireplaces combine contemporary style with design flexibility

Real Flame presents its Signature range of Australian designed and made fireplaces featuring cutting edge contemporary s...

Real Flame’s new modular fireplaces in various types
Real Flame’s new modular fireplaces in various types

A leader in gas fireplace technology, Real Flame announces the new 1500 modular size fireplace available in various desi...

Real Flame celebrates 30-year milestone with new Captiva Island fireplaces
Real Flame celebrates 30-year milestone with new Captiva Island fireplaces

Real Flame introduces a new range of fireplaces ideal for open plan living areas.

CPD
Electric fires as a simpler, greener alternative
CPD 1pts
Electric fires as a simpler, greener alternative

There is something special about fireplaces. Traditional and reliable, they have a timeless capacity to create a feeling...

Real Flame Element Range | Gas Fireplace

Real Flame Ignite XL™ | Electric Fire

Real Flame Pure Vision | Gas Fireplace

Real Flame Vektor 1100 | Gas Fireplace

If you are installing a decorative gas fireplace with an open flame then YES, it is mandatory to have a permanent fixed ventilation in the room for your safety and to get the best looking fire. If the gas fireplace is a glass fronted sealed fire then NO, ventilation is not required.
A star rating on your space heater specifies the energy efficiency of your unit. It provides you details on the amount of gas your fireplace consumes per year. The higher the star, the higher is the energy efficiency. We recommend units with maximum stars as it helps us consume less natural resources and also reduces the amount of green house gases emitted into the atmosphere.
For all Real Flame fires, the answer is yes; but all fires must have a clearance of 300mm and only for indoor fires.
Yes, all gas appliances sold in Australia have to pass strict codes of safety. All approved gas log fires are listed on the web sites of approval authorities such as AGA, IAPMO and SAI Global.
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

8 Lakeview Drive

1300 554 155
