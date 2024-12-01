News
Glen Dimplex achieves 50-year milestone – celebrating 5 decades of global excellence
To celebrate this momentous occasion, the Australian division gathered in Melbourne recently to reflect on the past five...
Entries invited for Real Flame's Architectural Design Award for gas fireplace
Entries are invited for the 2021 Real Flame's Architectural Design Award for gas fireplace.
Real Flame reciprocates with new industry support programs for architects
Real Flame offers two new industry support programs for the benefit of architects who support the company throughout the...
Real Flame gas fireplaces combine contemporary style with design flexibility
Real Flame presents its Signature range of Australian designed and made fireplaces featuring cutting edge contemporary s...
Real Flame’s new modular fireplaces in various types
A leader in gas fireplace technology, Real Flame announces the new 1500 modular size fireplace available in various desi...
Real Flame celebrates 30-year milestone with new Captiva Island fireplaces
Real Flame introduces a new range of fireplaces ideal for open plan living areas.
Resources
CPD
Electric fires as a simpler, greener alternative
There is something special about fireplaces. Traditional and reliable, they have a timeless capacity to create a feeling...