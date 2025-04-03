Logo
Vivente

Last Updated on 03 Apr 2025

Vivente is the latest in electric flame innovation from Real Flame. With a choice of 750, 1000, and 1500mm widths, the product is sized to suit a range of applications from small apartments to grand entertaining areas.

  • Product checkSmartSense motion sensing technology
  • Product check4 viewing conﬁgurations included as standard
  • Product check8 ambient lighting themes built-in
  • Product checkRevillusion ﬂame technology
Overview
Description

The clever design enables the choice of creating a 1, 2, or 3-sided configuration when the product is being installed, while anti-reflective glass avoids unwanted reflections impacting upon the stunning flame effect. It is this Revillusion flame effect that truly sets Vivente apart – by removing the central mirror seen in traditional electric fires, Revillusion increases the visible depth of the firebox and allows the firebox lining to be changed to suit your interior design theme.

 

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Real Flame Vivente Brochure

2.62 MB

Download
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

8 Lakeview Drive

1300 554 155
