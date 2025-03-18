Logo
Vitrafix: Tested wall systems for guaranteed compliance & durability

Last Updated on 18 Mar 2025

Fairview's Vitrafix offers a comprehensive range of supporting components, including insulation, sarking, sub-framing, fixings, and accessories. These elements have been engineered and tested as a complete unit, providing a fully compliant building solution.

Overview
Description

Fairview's Vitrafix offers a comprehensive range of supporting components, including insulation, sarking, sub-framing, fixings, and accessories. These elements have been engineered and tested as a complete unit, providing a fully compliant building solution that meets Australian codes and standards. This integrated approach gives architects, engineers, builders and installers confidence in delivering projects that will stand the test of time.

By streamlining the supply process and ensuring compatibility between all components, Vitrafix reduces on-site complexities and enhances project efficiency. Fairview's complete facade systems support faster project timelines and simplified installation processes.

Features & Benefits:

  • Tested for thermal performance, moisture resistance and structural integrity.
  • Purchase a complete cladding system from a single supplier for improved project management.
  • Ensures the cladding system is compliant as per the NCC.
  • Australian company with stock ready and available for prompt delivery.
  • Panels and accessories can be ordered and delivered on the same truck.
  • Technical guidance and assistance throughout the project life cycle.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Vitrafix Wall System Brochure

3.95 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressLithgow, NSW

Head Office 18-20 Donald St

1800 007 175
