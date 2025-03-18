Vitrafix: Tested wall systems for guaranteed compliance & durability

Fairview's Vitrafix offers a comprehensive range of supporting components, including insulation, sarking, sub-framing, fixings, and accessories. These elements have been engineered and tested as a complete unit, providing a fully compliant building solution that meets Australian codes and standards. This integrated approach gives architects, engineers, builders and installers confidence in delivering projects that will stand the test of time.

By streamlining the supply process and ensuring compatibility between all components, Vitrafix reduces on-site complexities and enhances project efficiency. Fairview's complete facade systems support faster project timelines and simplified installation processes.

Features & Benefits: