Vitracore G2: Non-combustible Engineered Aluminium Cladding System
Last Updated on 07 Mar 2025
Overview
Manufactured by Fairview; Vitracore Generation 2 (G2) was the first engineered aluminium panel awarded the status ‘deemed non-combustible’ under the Building Code of Australia (BCA) clause C2D10(6)(g) and is fully tested as required to AS1530.1 and AS1530.3.
Vitracore G2 is an engineered panel designed for high performance as a façade material, that is half the weight, 5x more rigid and has 70% greater resistance to oil canning than its solid panel counterparts.
The panels are lightweight and highly rigid for easy installation, making them a dream to fabricate and install. With tried and tested specialist coating technology for thinner aluminium layers, the quality of the PVDF finish is remarkable.
With a limitless range of finish options, including solid, metallic, and multi-layer finishes such as chromatic, woodgrain, brushed and natural look, Vitracore G2 can meet any design intent.
Vitracore G2 is a high-performance panel and ideal for all façade and soffit applications. It is a perfect solution for application on Type A, B, and C constructions including hospitals, mixed-use developments, and residential projects.
Introduced to the market in 2015, Fairview has supplied over 1 million sqms of Vitracore G2 to new build and rectification projects across Australia.
The compliance, insurance, and design benefits of Vitracore G2 include:
Compliance
- Most stringently tested product of its kind. Continuously tested to AS1530.1 & AS1530.3, BS8414 and BR135. Weatherproofed to BCA Clause F3P1
- CodeMark Certified and Compliant with the NCC 2022.
- Deemed Non-combustible by the current NCC under clause C2D10(6)(g)
- Perfectly engineered aluminium core delivers low fire risk, when compared to the polyethylene core equivalent.
- Vitracore G2 has secured an Environmental Product Declaration for life-cycle environmental impact transparency.
Insurance
- Vitracore G2 is non-combustible and has zero % polymer in its core.
- For Building Insurance
- Vitracore G2 is classed as Category D - Low Risk.
- For Professional Indemnity Insurance
- Be clear about what the product is and provide product, certification, and compliance information to your Building Engineer.
- Check against your policy exclusions, consult with your insurance broker, and keep watch for upcoming positive changes coming through government and industry collaboration.
Design
- Lightweight and highly rigid for easy installation.
- Tried and tested specialist coating technology for thinner aluminium layers. Quality of the PVDF finish is remarkable.
- Limitless range of finish options, including solid, metallic, and multi-layer finishes such as chromatic, woodgrain, brushed, and natural look.
- Can meet any design intent.
All these product features are backed by Fairview’s 360VIEW Quality Assurance program.