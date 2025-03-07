Vitracore G2: Non-combustible Engineered Aluminium Cladding System

Manufactured by Fairview; Vitracore Generation 2 (G2) was the first engineered aluminium panel awarded the status ‘deemed non-combustible’ under the Building Code of Australia (BCA) clause C2D10(6)(g) and is fully tested as required to AS1530.1 and AS1530.3.

Vitracore G2 is an engineered panel designed for high performance as a façade material, that is half the weight, 5x more rigid and has 70% greater resistance to oil canning than its solid panel counterparts.

The panels are lightweight and highly rigid for easy installation, making them a dream to fabricate and install. With tried and tested specialist coating technology for thinner aluminium layers, the quality of the PVDF finish is remarkable.

With a limitless range of finish options, including solid, metallic, and multi-layer finishes such as chromatic, woodgrain, brushed and natural look, Vitracore G2 can meet any design intent.

Vitracore G2 is a high-performance panel and ideal for all façade and soffit applications. It is a perfect solution for application on Type A, B, and C constructions including hospitals, mixed-use developments, and residential projects.

Introduced to the market in 2015, Fairview has supplied over 1 million sqms of Vitracore G2 to new build and rectification projects across Australia.

The compliance, insurance, and design benefits of Vitracore G2 include:

Compliance

Most stringently tested product of its kind. Continuously tested to AS1530.1 & AS1530.3, BS8414 and BR135. Weatherproofed to BCA Clause F3P1

CodeMark Certified and Compliant with the NCC 2022.

Deemed Non-combustible by the current NCC under clause C2D10(6)(g)

Perfectly engineered aluminium core delivers low fire risk, when compared to the polyethylene core equivalent.

Vitracore G2 has secured an Environmental Product Declaration for life-cycle environmental impact transparency.

Insurance

Vitracore G2 is non-combustible and has zero % polymer in its core.

For Building Insurance Vitracore G2 is classed as Category D - Low Risk.

For Professional Indemnity Insurance Be clear about what the product is and provide product, certification, and compliance information to your Building Engineer. Check against your policy exclusions, consult with your insurance broker, and keep watch for upcoming positive changes coming through government and industry collaboration.



Design

Lightweight and highly rigid for easy installation.

Tried and tested specialist coating technology for thinner aluminium layers. Quality of the PVDF finish is remarkable.

Limitless range of finish options, including solid, metallic, and multi-layer finishes such as chromatic, woodgrain, brushed, and natural look.

Can meet any design intent.



All these product features are backed by Fairview’s 360VIEW Quality Assurance program.