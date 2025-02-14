Logo
Stormtech Vinyl Clamp Aged Care Drainage
Stormtech Vinyl Clamp Aged Care Drainage Horizontal
Stormtech Vinyl Clamp Exploded
Stormtech Vinyl Clamp Hero Image
Stormtech Vinyl Clamp Installation

Vinyl clamps

Last Updated on 14 Feb 2025

This innovative range allows the use of a linear grate designed specifically for vinyl floor environments, the VC range of drain units are manufactured from 316 marine grade stainless steel with a stainless-steel channel and screwdown flange to mechanically clamp the vinyl beneath. Ideal for hospitals, commercial kitchens, schools etc.

Overview
Description

This innovative range allows the use of a linear grate designed specifically for vinyl floor environments, the VC range of drain units are manufactured from 316 marine grade stainless steel with a stainless steel channel and screwdown flange to mechanically clamp the vinyl beneath. Ideal for hospitals, commercial kitchens, schools etc

All Stormtech drains are Australian Made & Own, WaterMark, Platinum GreenTag and Vinyl Council certified. Stormtech has also been accredited with ISO9001.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Stormtech Brochure 2023

1.96 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stormtech Product Guide 2023

12.42 MB

Download
Resources
Contact
Display AddressSouth Nowra, NSW

22 Norfolk Avenue

02 4423 1989
