Vinyl clamps

This innovative range allows the use of a linear grate designed specifically for vinyl floor environments, the VC range of drain units are manufactured from 316 marine grade stainless steel with a stainless steel channel and screwdown flange to mechanically clamp the vinyl beneath. Ideal for hospitals, commercial kitchens, schools etc

All Stormtech drains are Australian Made & Own, WaterMark, Platinum GreenTag and Vinyl Council certified. Stormtech has also been accredited with ISO9001.