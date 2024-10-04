Logo
Vibrato Plus®

Last Updated on 04 Oct 2024

The alternating Vibrato® blade shapes suspended from the ceiling provide extra design flair, this design has more complexity and interest, a great feature for any boardroom. Vibrato 'Plus' indicates an increased 50% of 'Class A' absorptive material within the surface area of this already excellent performing Acoustic Blade Suspension System.

Description

The alternating Vibrato® blade shapes suspended from the ceiling provide extra design flair, this design has more complexity and interest, a great feature for any boardroom.

Vibrato® has 2 opposing angled blades cut from proven acoustic material with minimum NRC 0.65, this being calculated on single side of the sheet being exposed. We cut the sheet and position as blades, thereby increasing the surface area - every surface of the board is now exposed. Depending upon blade spacings we can achieve up to NRC 0.90 - absorb up to 90% of reverberate noise.

Vibrato ‘Plus’ indicates an increased 50% of ‘Class A’ absorptive material within the surface area of this already excellent performing Acoustic Blade Suspension System

Acoustek Opus Collection

Acoustek Vibrato Plus® Spec Sheet

Opus Pergola Series Spec Sheet

