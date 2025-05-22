Verve™ Contoured Panels

Inspired by the way light and shadow animate shape, Verve™ moulds static surfaces into sculptural features. Whether rounded or angular, organic or linear, each profile has a unique cross-sectional rhythm—revealing a new perspective with every step.

Six unique patterns are available across the full Cube™ colour palette and selected Surface Finishes, offering a tactile, visual language that brings depth and movement to interior spaces. Designed to deliver beautiful acoustics where people live, work, and learn, Verve™ transforms walls into dynamic elements of spatial storytelling—blending high-performance sound absorption with bold, expressive design.