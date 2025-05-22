Logo
autex acoustics
Autex Acoustics
Autex Verve Contoured Panels Chair
Autex Verve Contoured Panels Dining
Autex Verve Contoured Panels White Chair
Autex Verve Contoured Panels
Autex Verve Contoured Panels Dining Table
Verve™ Contoured Panels

Launching Verve™, a collection that transforms static surfaces into sculptural features—blending acoustic performance with expressive design. Featuring six unique patterns, it delivers beautiful acoustics to spaces where people live, work, and learn—shaping environments through light, shadow, and form.

  • Product checkSculptural design aesthetic
  • Product checkHigh acoustic performance
  • Product checkVersatile finish options
Overview
Description

Inspired by the way light and shadow animate shape, Verve™ moulds static surfaces into sculptural features. Whether rounded or angular, organic or linear, each profile has a unique cross-sectional rhythm—revealing a new perspective with every step.

Six unique patterns are available across the full Cube™ colour palette and selected Surface Finishes, offering a tactile, visual language that brings depth and movement to interior spaces. Designed to deliver beautiful acoustics where people live, work, and learn, Verve™ transforms walls into dynamic elements of spatial storytelling—blending high-performance sound absorption with bold, expressive design.

Specifications

Last Updated on 22 May 2025

  • Content: 100% PET, min. 80% recycled
  • Form: Panel
  • Thickness: 12 mm (6 mm edge) | 21 mm (15 mm edge)
  • Panel Length: 2680 mm x 1170 mm
  • Origin: Made in Australia
  • Acoustic Rating: NRC 0.30 and higher
  • Fire Rating: Group 1 AS ISO 9705 and AS 5637.1
Technical Document
Verve™ Contoured Panels Data Sheet

229.26 KB

Download
Verve™ Contoured Panels Path To Specify

221.4 KB

Download
Verve™ Contoured Panels Lookbook

4.05 MB

Download
Display AddressSydney, NSW

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street

1800 678 160
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St

1800 678 160
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St

1800 678 160
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd

1800 678 160
