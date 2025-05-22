Verve™ Contoured Panels
Launching Verve™, a collection that transforms static surfaces into sculptural features—blending acoustic performance with expressive design. Featuring six unique patterns, it delivers beautiful acoustics to spaces where people live, work, and learn—shaping environments through light, shadow, and form.
- Sculptural design aesthetic
- High acoustic performance
- Versatile finish options
Overview
Inspired by the way light and shadow animate shape, Verve™ moulds static surfaces into sculptural features. Whether rounded or angular, organic or linear, each profile has a unique cross-sectional rhythm—revealing a new perspective with every step.
Six unique patterns are available across the full Cube™ colour palette and selected Surface Finishes, offering a tactile, visual language that brings depth and movement to interior spaces. Designed to deliver beautiful acoustics where people live, work, and learn, Verve™ transforms walls into dynamic elements of spatial storytelling—blending high-performance sound absorption with bold, expressive design.
Last Updated on 22 May 2025
- Content: 100% PET, min. 80% recycled
- Form: Panel
- Thickness: 12 mm (6 mm edge) | 21 mm (15 mm edge)
- Panel Length: 2680 mm x 1170 mm
- Origin: Made in Australia
- Acoustic Rating: NRC 0.30 and higher
- Fire Rating: Group 1 AS ISO 9705 and AS 5637.1
Downloads
Contact
New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street1800 678 160
Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St1800 678 160
Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St1800 678 160
Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd1800 678 160