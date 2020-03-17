Vertiface®
Last Updated on 17 Mar 2020
Vertiface® is the most versatile product from Autex. It is the face of most of our well-known products and can be added so that these product match your unique design ideas. Vertiface® can be a decorative and functional textile wallcovering for education, commercial offices, theatres, hospitality sectors and much more.
Overview
Available in a range of 40 exciting colours, you can add personality to your environment
Vertiface® is a versatile decorative fabric that can be used in a wide variety of applications from wall covering, to making lampshades, to covering furniture.
Key features and benefits:
- Hook-and-loop receptive for use as noticeboards
- Design flexibility with 40 colour choices
- Limitless branding and design possibilities with in-house custom cutting
Key specifications:
- Composition:100% polyester fibre (PET)
- Size:1.3 m x 50 m
- Thickness:3-4 mm
- Product Placement:Wall Form:Roll
- Install method:Varies depending on application
- Application:Commercial/Office Space, Education, Retail
Click here to download technical documents.
Downloads
Contact
New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street1800 678 160
Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St1800 678 160
Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St1800 678 160
Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd1800 678 160