autex acoustics
Autex Acoustics
Vertiface®

Last Updated on 17 Mar 2020

Vertiface® is the most versatile product from Autex. It is the face of most of our well-known products and can be added so that these product match your unique design ideas. Vertiface® can be a decorative and functional textile wallcovering for education, commercial offices, theatres, hospitality sectors and much more.

Overview
Description

Available in a range of 40 exciting colours, you can add personality to your environment

Vertiface® is a versatile decorative fabric that can be used in a wide variety of applications from wall covering, to making lampshades, to covering furniture.

Key features and benefits:

  • Hook-and-loop receptive for use as noticeboards
  • Design flexibility with 40 colour choices
  • Limitless branding and design possibilities with in-house custom cutting

Key specifications:

  • Composition:100% polyester fibre (PET)
  • Size:1.3 m x 50 m
  • Thickness:3-4 mm
  • Product Placement:Wall Form:Roll
  • Install method:Varies depending on application
  • Application:Commercial/Office Space, Education, Retail

Click here to download technical documents.

Vertiface® Lookbook

4.28 MB

Display AddressSydney, NSW

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street

1800 678 160
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St

1800 678 160
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St

1800 678 160
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd

1800 678 160
