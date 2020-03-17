Available in a range of 40 exciting colours, you can add personality to your environment

Vertiface® is a versatile decorative fabric that can be used in a wide variety of applications from wall covering, to making lampshades, to covering furniture.

Key features and benefits:

Hook-and-loop receptive for use as noticeboards

Design flexibility with 40 colour choices

Limitless branding and design possibilities with in-house custom cutting



Key specifications:

Composition:100% polyester fibre (PET)

Size:1.3 m x 50 m

Thickness:3-4 mm

Product Placement:Wall Form:Roll

Install method:Varies depending on application

Application:Commercial/Office Space, Education, Retail



Click here to download technical documents.