Vertical & ZIP-guided awnings: Warema

Warema's range of vertical awnings are available in a selection of advanced fabrics which cut glare, reduce solar heat gain and allow a view to the outside. Precision engineered motors, noise insulated guide rails and marine-grade components combine to create a smooth running and durable awning.

Features and benefits include:

Extensive range of fabric colours and types.

Face-mounting or integration into building facades.

Choice of cable or ZIP guidance.
Large colour range for the frame and components.

Marine-grade stainless components for longevity and smooth operation.

Range of models

Awnings operated by motor or hand crank.

Warema's ZIP awnings are a special external rolling blind with captive edges held under constant tension by side-mounted rails. The result is a fabric blind that operates very smoothly, and can be used in much higher wind situations than normal external blinds.

Warema ZIP awnings are available with a variety of square or round enclosures and can span up to 6 m wide (the maximum area per blind is 18 m²). Blinds can be mounted directly to facades (V-FM) or on small standoff brackets (F-FM). The range includes a selection of advanced fabrics that cut glare, reduce solar heat gain inside and can even allow a view to the outside while lowered.