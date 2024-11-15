News
Limestone House: Self-reliance takes shape
Amongst Toorak's traditional streetscape, the striking geometry of Limestone House emerges as a captivating multidimensi...
Sustainability, performance, efficiency: Finding the right blinds for 60 Martin Place
Hassell and LendLease, the principal contractor, worked closely with Shade Factor to come up with an optimal shading sol...
Sleek, concealed, automated: The new world of shading solutions
Shading solutions have come a long way and moved from exposed mechanical systems to modular designs with concealed opera...
Rebrand launches bright future for Shade Factor
From the day it opened its doors in 1998, Shade Factor has gone from strength to strength, building its reputation on cu...
Custom Venetian blinds contribute to energy efficiency of Hassell-designed office tower
The office building features custom Venetian blinds from Shade Factor with integrated controls that contribute to the en...
Shade Factor provides controls for massive blind installation at Brisbane tower
Shade Factor’s scope included the supply and installation of Selve 40mm motors, Vestamatic SMI motors and LONworks contr...
Venetian blinds with wireless control provide sun-shading at Sydney’s Golf House
The iconic Golf House address in Surry Hills, Sydney is now home to luxury residences that epitomise architectural desig...
22 venetian blinds with sun tracking allow daylight adjustment at Turanga library
Shade Factor was engaged to provide an external venetian blind solution for the Turanga library in Christchurch, New Zea...
External Operable Louvre Blinds from Shade Factor
Shade Factor offers different types of external operable louvre blinds for protection against heat and glare. These suns...
CPD Online - Designing for sun shading in bespoke residential applications
The considered specification of sun shading in residential applications is a more involved process than many may think. ...
