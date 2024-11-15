Logo
Shade Factor Limestone House Bedroom
Limestone House: Self-reliance takes shape

Amongst Toorak's traditional streetscape, the striking geometry of Limestone House emerges as a captivating multidimensi...

Shade Factor Clear Window and Shade MPA
Sustainability, performance, efficiency: Finding the right blinds for 60 Martin Place

Hassell and LendLease, the principal contractor, worked closely with Shade Factor to come up with an optimal shading sol...

Shade Factor Flinders St Georges Rd
Sleek, concealed, automated: The new world of shading solutions

Shading solutions have come a long way and moved from exposed mechanical systems to modular designs with concealed opera...

Still Herowlogo2
Rebrand launches bright future for Shade Factor

From the day it opened its doors in 1998, Shade Factor has gone from strength to strength, building its reputation on cu...

Custom Venetian blinds contribute to energy efficiency of Hassell-designed office tower

The office building features custom Venetian blinds from Shade Factor with integrated controls that contribute to the en...

Shade Factor provides controls for massive blind installation at Brisbane tower

Shade Factor’s scope included the supply and installation of Selve 40mm motors, Vestamatic SMI motors and LONworks contr...

Venetian blinds with wireless control provide sun-shading at Sydney’s Golf House

The iconic Golf House address in Surry Hills, Sydney is now home to luxury residences that epitomise architectural desig...

22 venetian blinds with sun tracking allow daylight adjustment at Turanga library

Shade Factor was engaged to provide an external venetian blind solution for the Turanga library in Christchurch, New Zea...

External Operable Louvre Blinds from Shade Factor

Shade Factor offers different types of external operable louvre blinds for protection against heat and glare. These suns...

Shade Factor CPD June 2024 Sessions
CPD 1pts
CPD Online - Designing for sun shading in bespoke residential applications

The considered specification of sun shading in residential applications is a more involved process than many may think. ...

Concept Space - a better way to live

Terrea 700s Recess awning from Warema

Warema 700S Recessed Folding Arm Awning

Warema K70 Cassette Folding Arm Awning with added valance

Warema P60 Pergola Awning with added ZIP screen

Warema Perea P40 Pergola Awning

Display AddressBrookvale, NSW

New South Wales 7A Green Street

02 9136 6090
Display AddressDingley Village, VIC

Victoria 6 Plane Tree Avenue

03 9558 3006
