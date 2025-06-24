Logo
Magazine
|
|
Advertise
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Havwoods
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Havwoods Versailles Natural Timber Flooring Bischoff Residence
Havwoods Versailles Antique Timber Flooring Private Home
Havwoods Versailles Drift Timber Flooring Dolphin Spa
Versailles Drift Timber Flooring SuperDry
Havwoods Versailles Natural Timber Flooring Bischoff Residence
Havwoods Versailles Antique Timber Flooring Private Home
Havwoods Versailles Drift Timber Flooring Dolphin Spa
Versailles Drift Timber Flooring SuperDry

Versailles Preassembled European Oak: Engineered timber flooring

Timeless sophistication and style are possible with a French court inspired Versailles pattern timber floor. Available in four beautiful colours, Havwoods Versailles timber flooring panels feature a textured or distressed finish to replicate genuine antiquity.

Overview
Description
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

28 Margaret St

1300 428 966
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW

150 King St

1300 428 966
Display AddressSouth Yarra, VIC

9-11 Claremont Street

1300 428 966
Display AddressNewstead, QLD

2/36 Doggett Street

1300 428 966
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap