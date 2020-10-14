Logo
The industry's most powerful window covering specification tool

Last Updated on 14 Oct 2020

Verosol are excited to introduce a powerful new specification tool for architects and designers. This innovative web-based tool, allows window furnishing specifications to be generated in a matter of minutes. In fact, generating a specification with your clients has never been easier!

Overview
Description

It’s as easy as CREATE - COPY – PASTE

We are excited to introduce a powerful new Specification Tool for Architects & Designers. This innovative web-based tool, allows window furnishing specifications to be generated in a matter of minutes. In fact, generating a specification with your clients has never been easier!

Intuitive by Design

Intuitive by design, easy to use across all devices, Verosol Specifications allows you to clip or copy & paste specifications efficiently. The specification result screen also allows you to order samples or contact a representative for technical support or advice.

Everything you need is there:

  • The system
  • The fabric
  • Automation details
  • Specifications

Expanding the Possibilities:

Covering the widest array of window coverings, Verosol Specifications provides Architects & Designers with Design Freedom, allowing you to specify solutions tailored to your project. Easily generate a specification for everything from standard roller blinds through to automated solutions. Our range of fabrics include: trending, decorative & room darkening through to the world’s best performing solar control fabric – SilverScreen. All with a few simple keystrokes!

Verosol Specifications

461.72 KB

Revesby, NSW

PO Box 656

Revesby, NSW

21 Amour

1800 011 176
South Brisbane, QLD

66 Merivale Street

1800 011 176
