The industry's most powerful window covering specification tool

Last Updated on 14 Oct 2020
Verosol are excited to introduce a powerful new specification tool for architects and designers. This innovative web-based tool, allows window furnishing specifications to be generated in a matter of minutes. In fact, generating a specification with your clients has never been easier!
Overview
It’s as easy as CREATE - COPY – PASTE
Intuitive by Design
Intuitive by design, easy to use across all devices, Verosol Specifications allows you to clip or copy & paste specifications efficiently. The specification result screen also allows you to order samples or contact a representative for technical support or advice.
Everything you need is there:
- The system
- The fabric
- Automation details
- Specifications
Expanding the Possibilities:
Covering the widest array of window coverings, Verosol Specifications provides Architects & Designers with Design Freedom, allowing you to specify solutions tailored to your project. Easily generate a specification for everything from standard roller blinds through to automated solutions. Our range of fabrics include: trending, decorative & room darkening through to the world’s best performing solar control fabric – SilverScreen. All with a few simple keystrokes!
