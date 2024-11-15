Verosol Australia

News
Automated blinds manage glare, heat and light at ANU Research School building
Automated Verosol roller blinds powered by Somfy Sonesse 40 motors, and the Somfy RTS50 motors that drive the customised...
Verosol blinds help promote comfort and wellbeing at Adelaide’s Bragg Centre
Verosol blinds play a crucial role in providing the appropriate balance between outlook, daylight, human comfort, safety...
Feeding new design expression with net zero impact
The story of Verosol is one of vision and innovation. Since the 1960s, the company has been pushing the boundaries of su...
Verosol blinds combine impressive views with thermal efficiency and sustainability at Salesforce Tower
Specified in Salesforce Tower, a striking new building in Sydney’s commercial heart, Verosol blinds are ensuring panoram...
Roller blinds with SilverScreen Enviro fabric allow natural light without UV damage at Amsterdam museum
The Rijksmuseum needed a way to handle natural light and view through, both for preserving the works of art and to care ...
Verosol SilverScreen delivers indoor solar shading at LEED Gold certified building in Germany
The Opernturm, one of Germany’s first LEED gold certified buildings and designed to consume 23% less energy, required hi...
Verosol blinds make the grade at state-of-the-art building on Griffith University campus
More than 500 roller blinds featuring 802 SilverScreen Enviro fabric in Dark Grey are installed throughout the building.
Verosol blinds balance views with light and heat control at Cairns Convention Centre
Verosol blinds were chosen as a solution for the Exhibition area, the Plenary, the meeting break-out area and the Trinit...
Verosol blinds maximise views, control heat and glare at Brisbane Quarter
Automated and installed at Brisbane Quarter, a signature development located at 300 George St in the Brisbane CBD, Ambie...
Resources
Podcasts
The problem with greenwashing: In conversation with Jules Di Bartolomeo of Verosol
While the building and construction sector as a whole is making strides towards greater accountability, greenwashing is ...
Episode 167: Verosol MD Jules Di Bartolomeo on heat reduction in buildings, why greenwashing is bad for the industry and why quality and manufacturing in Australia matter
Jules Di Bartolomeo is the Verosol (Australia) Managing Director, with an MBA from Curtin University of Technology in We...
Sustainability Awards
Verosol’s 123 Earth Screen: Sustainable comfort for every environment
A genuine pioneer in the fields of sustainable solar shading, Verosol has been ahead of the curve from the very start wh...
Verosol's 103 SilverScreen Earth: Weaving sustainability into the fabric of modern architecture
Verosol's 103 SilverScreen Earth fabric exemplifies sustainable architecture, merging aesthetics with functionality. Thi...
Reaching for the sun: Verosol’s data-driven journey to a carbon-positive future
The journey that has seen Verosol transform from a trailblazing newcomer that disrupted the solar shading textile space ...
Sustainability trends in small commercial architecture
Noticed the rise of vibrant co-working spaces popping up in converted warehouses, quirky cafes nestled in repurposed shi...
Small wonders, big impact
Nestled amongst the giants of our streetscapes are hidden gems – small, innovative commercial spaces that fuel the local...
Lifting the blinds on net zero, with Jules Di Bartolomeo, the MD of Verosol
This year marks the 60th anniversary of the epiphany Cornelis Verolme, the founder of Verosol, experienced when he saw N...
Leading sustainable specification with Verosol
When it comes to sustainability, all products are certainly not created equal. And, more to the point, there are signifi...
Addressing the need for urgent climate action with Verosol window coverings
Off the back of the International Panel on Climate Change’s sixth report, one thing is clear: the need for urgent action...
Small scale sustainability brings large scale benefits
For each towering commercial edifice, there exists a diminutive yet innovative counterpart that receives less recognitio...
CPD
CPD Online - The art of sun shading selection: An introduction to blinds & curtains
As is obvious, even to the layperson, the choice of blinds and curtains involves an appraisal of the aesthetic appeal of...
CPD On Demand - Towards Net Zero: Blinds, Best Practice Sustainability & Beyond
Though sometimes overlooked on these terms, window coverings are an important consideration for specifiers motivated by ...
Contact
Head Office Australia 21 Amour1800 011 176
Queensland Showroom 66 Merivale Street1800 011 176