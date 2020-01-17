Panel Glide Blind Systems

Verosol Panel Glide System combines the elegance of curtains with the functionality of blinds. Panels of fabric attach to the tracking system, giving the soft look and feel of a curtain. The fabric panels overlap to eliminate light gaps and can stack either left, right or to the centre. An ideal choice for sliding and bi-folding doors, or large window spans.

Features & Benefits:

Verosol Panel Glide System track can be operated by wand or cord. Each fabric panel glides effortlessly and when opened up, take up a fraction of the space of a traditional curtain.

Verosol’s unique Panel Glide system offers an easy method for removal or exchange of fabric panels.

A range of track configurations provides varied options for the stacking of fabric panels.

Verosol’s unparalleled SilverScreen fabrics which reflects up to 85% of solar radiation can be used with this panel glide system. Additionally, Verosol’s wide range of decorative, light filtering and blockout fabrics are also available.

Verosol provides Australia wide field support. Its fabrication & distribution hub located in Sydney.