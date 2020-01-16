Curtain fabric with SilverScreen backing

Verosol Curtain fabric is a contemporary, solar control sheer fabric. It is suitable for residential through to commercial applications where a sheer curtain with excellent solar control characteristics has been specified. Verosol Curtain fabric cuts heat and glare, reduces air-conditioning costs and creates more useable spaces.

Verosol Curtain fabric is available in two levels of transparency, both feature the unsurpassed SilverScreen metallised backing. Both fabrics are offered in a range of 11 contemporary colours but customs colours can be printed for larger commercial fit-outs.

Woven from Trevira CS, the fabrics are inherently flame retardant, Greenguard Gold & Oeko-Tex certified. The solar performance of Verosol Curtain fabric is unaffected by the colour selected. The SilverScreen backing provides uniform external appearance allowing for different colours to be used in different rooms.

Tracking Systems

Verosol also offers a range of manual and motorised tracking for curtains and cubicles applications.

Refer to the product form for details.

Verosol provides Australia wide field support. Its fabrication & distribution hub located in Sydney.