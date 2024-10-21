45mm Verocell cellular blinds

Verosol’s Verocell 45mm cellular blinds, are made from fabric that pulls up to sit flat at the top of a window. They offer unique softness and texture. Cellular blinds are neat and elegant, with a small stack height and minimal projection, resulting in a ‘clean’ look to any interior with generous outside views.

Verosol’s Verocell 45mm cellular blinds come with a substantial list of benefits. Firstly, they’re wonderfully easy to operate with a number of control options available.

Mono control operation via continuous chain or cord loop which will allow users to set the desired height of the blinds. If you want them fully closed, simply operate by pulling the cord or chain loop to set the blind to the desired position.

Cordless operation provides you with a great child-safe option, simply operate the blind via the handle on the base rail to the desired position.

For the ultimate operation and child-safe system Verosol offers motorised cellular blinds with a variety of control options available.

Cellular blinds in Australia are a particularly worthwhile investment; they offer improved temperature control by reflecting the sun’s rays in the hottest summer months, and they’re a boon in winter as they assist in insulating your windows, ideal for saving energy.

45mm Verocell Cellular Blind Systems:

Mono Control Blind

Verosol’s 45mm Standard Cellular Mono Control Blinds combine the soft appeal of a curtain with the versatility and simplicity of a blind. An ideal blind for wide windows up to 3500mm wide. The Mono Control System is available using a continuous cord loop or stainless steel chain loop.

Simple and elegant, with a small stack height and short projection, giving you an uninterrupted view from your home or office window.

Cordless Blind

Verosol’s 45mm Standard Cordless Cellular Blind combines the soft appeal of a curtain with the versatility and simplicity of a blind.

The ideal solution for heat and light control, and the blind almost disappears when raised. Simple and elegant, with a small stack height and short projection, giving you an uninterrupted view from your home or office window.

Cordless operation is the perfect child safe option.

In addition to the standard cordless, 45mm cellular blinds can be motorised and controlled via a remote control or Smartphone APP.

Motorised Blind

Verosol’s 45mm Standard Motorised Cellular Blind combines the soft appeal of a curtain with the versatility and simplicity of a blind.

Safe, Energy-efficient and Convenient, Eve Motion Blinds, our smart cellular motorisation technology is working even when you are not at home, making the home seem inhabited and helping to prevent break-ins. They also have the ability to move automatically with changes in temperature and incoming daylight, which can save energy and costs.

The ideal solution for heat and light control, and the blind almost disappears when raised. Simple and elegant, with a small stack height and short projection, giving you an uninterrupted view from your home or office window.

Eve Motion Motorised Cellular Blinds:

CABLE FREE | Completely wireless, so very easy to install.

RECHARGEABLE | USB-C rechargeable, based on your usage, recharge maybe required only a few times per year.

SMART | Easily connect to your smart home ecosystem.

APP | Smartphone APP Control and automate with scenes and timers.

PULL | Just a simple manual pull on top of smart controls.

Motorised operation is the ultimate child safe option.

Verosol provides Australia wide field support. Its fabrication & distribution hub located in Sydney.