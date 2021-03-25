Logo
VENT-A-ROOF®

Last Updated on 25 Mar 2021

VENT-A-ROOF® is a unique passive ridge ventilation system that promotes the circulation of fresh air through roof spaces, ceiling and building spaces in commercial and light industrial buildings, residential homes and most metal sheds. Improves roof ventilation with continuous airflow, reducing AC energy consumption.

Description

VENT-A-ROOF® is a unique passive ridge ventilation system that promotes the circulation of fresh air through roof spaces, ceiling and building spaces in commercial and light industrial buildings, residential homes and most metal sheds.

  • Improves roof ventilation with continuous airflow, reducing AC energy consumption
  • Mitigates condensation, humidity, and unhealthy mould and mildew
  • Keeps spaces cooler in summer and manages condensation in winter
  • Provides an NCC compliant roof ventilation system
  • A passive system with no moving parts to wear out or maintain
  • A BAL compliant roof ventilation solution
  • Suitable for CUSTOM ORB®, TRIMDEK® and KLIP-LOK®

VENT-A-ROOF® Brochure

Display AddressEmu Plains, NSW

128-138 Russell St

13 30 38
