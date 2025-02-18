Velo Facades is a high-performance envelope solution featuring Sculptform's signature concealed fixing aluminium rainscreen cladding. It integrates a weather-resistant membrane from Pro Clima and external insulation from ROCKWOOL, creating an easy-to-specify, all-inclusive compliant system.

Revolutionising Compliance in Facade Design and Construction

Sustainable building practices and regulatory compliance are essential in modern construction. With advancements enhancing thermal performance, mitigating condensation, and reducing water leaks, Velo Facades meets and exceeds evolving standards.

How it Works

Our unique click-on system ensures a seamless appearance with concealed fixings, streamlining installation without compromising quality. Pre-indexed clips on mounting tracks make on-site assembly quick and efficient, while the system's design allows panels to be easily removed and reinstalled if needed, promoting reuse and sustainability.

All-in-One Building Envelope

Velo Facades combines multiple layers of protection, including Pro Clima's weather resistive membrane and ROCKWOOL insulation, ensuring durability, thermal efficiency, and reduced energy costs. This integrated approach simplifies the design and construction process, saving time and resources.

Pressure Equalised Rainscreen System

A rainscreen facade comprises three key elements, a weather-resistant membrane, an open-air cavity, and external cladding. Together, these layers manage condensation, improve thermal efficiency, and enhance durability.

All-Inclusive Compliance Package

Velo Facades streamlines certification with a complete compliance package, including:

Code Mark (AU and NZ) – Coming Soon

Building Code Compliance Path Report (NZ)

Wind Load Span Charts

NCC F1P3 Weather Proofing Report (AS 4284 test)

AS 4040.2 Wind Report

Fire Compliance Reports (FRL, BAL, Combustibility)

Product Technical Datasheets



Durable, Low-Maintenance Solutions

Velo Facades are designed for durability and minimal maintenance, featuring aluminium cladding options with non-combustible fire ratings, suitable for a variety of applications. The materials withstand harsh environments while retaining visual appeal.

Have a Project to Discuss?

Get in touch with us to speak with a team member or learn more about our high-performance facade system.