Vantage® Specialty Series
Last Updated on 19 Jul 2022
Overview
Innovative products purposely designed to provide maximum sound reduction for your project. Within the Vantage® range of aluminium window and door systems, there are a number of specialty products. The SoundOUT™ range of secondary glazing windows and doors are purposely designed to improve the acoustic performance of the building envelope. Tested in accordance with Australian Standards by the National Acoustic Laboratories, the SoundOUT™ range can be used to dramatically reduce sound penetration into a building.
The range includes the secondary glazed sliding window, casement window and sliding door.
