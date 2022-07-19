Logo
Architectural Window Systems Vantage Specialty
Architectural Window Systems Vantage Specialty
|

Vantage® Specialty Series

Last Updated on 19 Jul 2022

Overview
Description

Innovative products purposely designed to provide maximum sound reduction for your project. Within the Vantage® range of aluminium window and door systems, there are a number of specialty products. The SoundOUT™ range of secondary glazing windows and doors are purposely designed to improve the acoustic performance of the building envelope. Tested in accordance with Australian Standards by the National Acoustic Laboratories, the SoundOUT™ range can be used to dramatically reduce sound penetration into a building.

The range includes the secondary glazed sliding window, casement window and sliding door.

Contact
Display AddressPrestons, NSW

New South Wales Head Office 76-78 JEDDA RD

1300 026 189
Display AddressLoganlea, QLD

Queensland Office 32 JUTLAND ST

1300 026 189
Display AddressTORRENSVILLE, SA

South Australia Office 3/100-104 HAYWARD AVE

1300 026 189
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

Victoria Office 49 LICOLA CRES

1300 026 189
Display AddressKewdale, WA

Western Australia Office 6-8 NORLIN ST

08 9424 2111
