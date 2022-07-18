Logo
Vantage® Residential Series

Last Updated on 18 Jul 2022

The Vantage® Residential Series offers a comprehensive suite of window and door systems designed for Australian conditions. The extensive range has been developed with a focus on creating compliant, economical systems to provide necessary performance characteristics and meet the functional requirements of Australian residential dwellings.

Overview
Description

The Vantage® Residential Series offers a comprehensive suite of window and door systems designed for Australian conditions. The extensive range has been developed with a focus on creating compliant, economical systems to provide necessary performance characteristics and meet the functional requirements of Australian residential dwellings. The Vantage® Residential Series offer high water resistance and low air infiltration, conform to all relevant Australian Standards and have been tested and WERS rated.

Products in this range include the residential sliding window, residential double hung window, residential awning/casement window, residential sliding door, residential stacking sliding door, hinged entry door, high performance sliding window and high performance awning window.

Contact
Display AddressPrestons, NSW

New South Wales Head Office 76-78 JEDDA RD

1300 026 189
Display AddressLoganlea, QLD

Queensland Office 32 JUTLAND ST

1300 026 189
Display AddressTORRENSVILLE, SA

South Australia Office 3/100-104 HAYWARD AVE

1300 026 189
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

Victoria Office 49 LICOLA CRES

1300 026 189
Display AddressKewdale, WA

Western Australia Office 6-8 NORLIN ST

08 9424 2111
