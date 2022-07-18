The Vantage® Residential Series offers a comprehensive suite of window and door systems designed for Australian conditions. The extensive range has been developed with a focus on creating compliant, economical systems to provide necessary performance characteristics and meet the functional requirements of Australian residential dwellings. The Vantage® Residential Series offer high water resistance and low air infiltration, conform to all relevant Australian Standards and have been tested and WERS rated.

Products in this range include the residential sliding window, residential double hung window, residential awning/casement window, residential sliding door, residential stacking sliding door, hinged entry door, high performance sliding window and high performance awning window.