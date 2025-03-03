Logo
Architectural Window Systems Vantage Designer ThermalHeart Series 726
Architectural Window Systems Vantage Designer ThermalHeart Series 729
Architectural Window Systems Vantage Designer ThermalHeart Series 730
Architectural Window Systems Vantage Designer ThermalHeart Series 731
Vantage® Designer ThermalHEART™ Series

Last Updated on 03 Mar 2025

Vantage® Designer ThermalHEART™ Series is a unique range of thermally broken aluminium window and door systems for improved energy efficiency. Developed in response to growing environmental concern and requirement for energy efficient building designs, Vantage® Designer ThermalHEART™ Series offers significantly improved thermal performance and energy efficiency.

Vantage® Designer ThermalHEART™ Series is a unique range of thermally broken aluminium window and door systems for improved energy efficiency. Developed in response to growing environmental concern and requirement for energy efficient building designs, Vantage® Designer ThermalHEART™ Series offers significantly improved thermal performance and energy efficiency. Ideal for those applications where minimising cold and heat transfer is a priority, this innovative range is 32% more thermally efficient than standard double glazed windows and doors.

The thermal break in ThermalHEART™ windows and doors is created using a polyamide strip between the aluminium exterior and interior elements. Polyamide is an excellent thermal insulator. The thermal break minimises the transfer of heat and cold through the aluminium frame, giving the thermally broken aluminium excellent insulation properties. Polyamide has very similar expansion rates to aluminium, ensuring ThermalHEART™ extrusions maintain excellent structural integrity.

This range includes the thermally broken awning/casement window, thermally broken hinged door, thermally broken bi-fold door and thermally broken sliding door.

Display AddressPrestons, NSW

New South Wales Head Office 76-78 JEDDA RD

1300 026 189
Display AddressLoganlea, QLD

Queensland Office 32 JUTLAND ST

1300 026 189
Display AddressTORRENSVILLE, SA

South Australia Office 3/100-104 HAYWARD AVE

1300 026 189
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

Victoria Office 49 LICOLA CRES

1300 026 189
Display AddressKewdale, WA

Western Australia Office 6-8 NORLIN ST

08 9424 2111
