Vantage® Designer ThermalHEART™ Series
Last Updated on 03 Mar 2025
Vantage® Designer ThermalHEART™ Series is a unique range of thermally broken aluminium window and door systems for improved energy efficiency. Developed in response to growing environmental concern and requirement for energy efficient building designs, Vantage® Designer ThermalHEART™ Series offers significantly improved thermal performance and energy efficiency.
Overview
Vantage® Designer ThermalHEART™ Series is a unique range of thermally broken aluminium window and door systems for improved energy efficiency. Developed in response to growing environmental concern and requirement for energy efficient building designs, Vantage® Designer ThermalHEART™ Series offers significantly improved thermal performance and energy efficiency. Ideal for those applications where minimising cold and heat transfer is a priority, this innovative range is 32% more thermally efficient than standard double glazed windows and doors.
The thermal break in ThermalHEART™ windows and doors is created using a polyamide strip between the aluminium exterior and interior elements. Polyamide is an excellent thermal insulator. The thermal break minimises the transfer of heat and cold through the aluminium frame, giving the thermally broken aluminium excellent insulation properties. Polyamide has very similar expansion rates to aluminium, ensuring ThermalHEART™ extrusions maintain excellent structural integrity.
This range includes the thermally broken awning/casement window, thermally broken hinged door, thermally broken bi-fold door and thermally broken sliding door.
Contact
New South Wales Head Office 76-78 JEDDA RD1300 026 189
Queensland Office 32 JUTLAND ST1300 026 189
South Australia Office 3/100-104 HAYWARD AVE1300 026 189
Victoria Office 49 LICOLA CRES1300 026 189
Western Australia Office 6-8 NORLIN ST08 9424 2111