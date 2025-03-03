Vantage® Designer ThermalHEART™ Series is a unique range of thermally broken aluminium window and door systems for improved energy efficiency. Developed in response to growing environmental concern and requirement for energy efficient building designs, Vantage® Designer ThermalHEART™ Series offers significantly improved thermal performance and energy efficiency. Ideal for those applications where minimising cold and heat transfer is a priority, this innovative range is 32% more thermally efficient than standard double glazed windows and doors.

The thermal break in ThermalHEART™ windows and doors is created using a polyamide strip between the aluminium exterior and interior elements. Polyamide is an excellent thermal insulator. The thermal break minimises the transfer of heat and cold through the aluminium frame, giving the thermally broken aluminium excellent insulation properties. Polyamide has very similar expansion rates to aluminium, ensuring ThermalHEART™ extrusions maintain excellent structural integrity.

This range includes the thermally broken awning/casement window, thermally broken hinged door, thermally broken bi-fold door and thermally broken sliding door.