Vantage® Designer Series windows and doors are architecturally inspired, featuring a 102mm frame and bold sash design to give a clean, striking aesthetic. These systems are designed to offer superior performance characteristics ideal for high-end residential applications. The strong frame and sash profiles enable you to achieve larger openings, support heavier glass panels and create windows free of transoms for an unobstructed view.

All systems within the Vantage® Designer Series range can be coupled together to create custom configurations for your specific application. Vantage® Designer Series systems combine contemporary aesthetics with superior performance offering excellent strength, very low air infiltration and high water resistance; in addition they comply to relevant Australian Standards and have been tested and WERS rated.

The range includes the louvre window, high performance bi-fold window, high performance bi-fold door, high performance hinged door, sliding window (beaded fixed light), sliding window (double sash design), double hung window, sashless double hung window, awning/casement window and sliding door.