Architectural Window Systems (AWS)
Vantage® Designer Series

Last Updated on 19 Jul 2022

Vantage® Designer Series windows and doors are architecturally inspired, featuring a 102mm frame and bold sash design to give a clean, striking aesthetic. These systems are designed to offer superior performance characteristics ideal for high-end residential applications. The strong frame and sash profiles enable you to achieve larger openings.

Vantage® Designer Series windows and doors are architecturally inspired, featuring a 102mm frame and bold sash design to give a clean, striking aesthetic. These systems are designed to offer superior performance characteristics ideal for high-end residential applications. The strong frame and sash profiles enable you to achieve larger openings, support heavier glass panels and create windows free of transoms for an unobstructed view.

All systems within the Vantage® Designer Series range can be coupled together to create custom configurations for your specific application. Vantage® Designer Series systems combine contemporary aesthetics with superior performance offering excellent strength, very low air infiltration and high water resistance; in addition they comply to relevant Australian Standards and have been tested and WERS rated.

The range includes the louvre window, high performance bi-fold window, high performance bi-fold door, high performance hinged door, sliding window (beaded fixed light), sliding window (double sash design), double hung window, sashless double hung window, awning/casement window and sliding door.

Display AddressPrestons, NSW

New South Wales Head Office 76-78 JEDDA RD

1300 026 189
Display AddressLoganlea, QLD

Queensland Office 32 JUTLAND ST

1300 026 189
Display AddressTORRENSVILLE, SA

South Australia Office 3/100-104 HAYWARD AVE

1300 026 189
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

Victoria Office 49 LICOLA CRES

1300 026 189
Display AddressKewdale, WA

Western Australia Office 6-8 NORLIN ST

08 9424 2111
