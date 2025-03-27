Logo
Vanity bench for commercial wet areas

Last Updated on 27 Mar 2025

DuraCube Vanities are made to measure and precut ready for quick on-site installation. A large range of compact laminate colours are available to compliment the partitioning system. DuraCube compact laminate is antiviral, antifungal and antibacterial, and the ideal surface for vanity benches in any commercial wet area.

  • Product checkDurable, Hygienic Surface
  • Product checkQuick Installation
  • Product checkLow Maintenance and Versatile Design
Overview
Description

DuraCube Vanities are made to measure and precut ready for quick on-site installation. A large range of compact laminate colours are available to compliment the partitioning system. 
DuraCube compact laminate is antiviral, antifungal and antibacterial, and the ideal surface for vanity benches in any commercial wet area.

Vanity Bench - Inset

DuraCube Vanity Bench – Inset is made to measure and pre-cut ready for quick on-site installation. The 520mm depth is ideal for inset or above counter basins. DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate is silica free, water resistant, antiviral, antifungal, antibacterial and the ideal surface for vanity benches in any commercial wet area. A large range of compact laminate colours are available to compliment the partitioning system.

Vanity Bench Semi-Recessed

DuraCube Vanity Bench – Semi-recessed is made to measure and pre-cut ready for quick on-site installation. The 350mm depth is ideal for semi-recessed basins. DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate is silica free, water resistant, antiviral, antifungal, antibacterial and the ideal surface for vanity benches in any commercial wet area. A large range of compact laminate colours are available to compliment the partitioning system.

Benefits

  • Prefabricated with basin cut out, reduces installation time on-site
  • No swelling or warping when in contact with water
  • DuraSafe compact laminate colours coordinate with partitioning system Silica free alternative to engineered stone
  • Vandal and impact resistant surface
  • No edge strip required, minimising repairs and maintenance
  • Drop front conceals basin and drainage pipes
  • Suitable for areas that have hose cleaning

Applications

  • Schools and Universities Childcare Centres
  • End Of Trip (EOT) Facilities Shopping Centres
  • Sport and Gym Change Rooms Defence Ablution Blocks Corporate Office Amenities Recreational Amenities Public Toilets
  • Entertainment Centres
  • Pubs and Clubs
  • Factory Change Rooms

 

Duracube Product Catalogue

6.03 MB

Download
DuraSafe Compact Laminate Colours & Specifications

357.69 KB

Download
DuraCube Vanity Benches

433.74 KB

Download
DuraCube Capability Statement

5.46 MB

Download
Display AddressEmu Plains, NSW

Head Office 13 Pullman Place

1300 387 228
Display AddressHendra, QLD

Brisbane, QLD Unit 3B, 400 Nudgee Road

1300 387 228
Display AddressClovelly Park, SA

Adelaide, SA 8 Selgar Avenue

1300 387 228
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Melbourne, VIC 12 Metrolink Circuit

1300 387 228
