Vanity bench for commercial wet areas

DuraCube Vanities are made to measure and precut ready for quick on-site installation. A large range of compact laminate colours are available to compliment the partitioning system.

DuraCube compact laminate is antiviral, antifungal and antibacterial, and the ideal surface for vanity benches in any commercial wet area.

Vanity Bench - Inset

DuraCube Vanity Bench – Inset is made to measure and pre-cut ready for quick on-site installation. The 520mm depth is ideal for inset or above counter basins. DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate is silica free, water resistant, antiviral, antifungal, antibacterial and the ideal surface for vanity benches in any commercial wet area. A large range of compact laminate colours are available to compliment the partitioning system.

Vanity Bench Semi-Recessed

DuraCube Vanity Bench – Semi-recessed is made to measure and pre-cut ready for quick on-site installation. The 350mm depth is ideal for semi-recessed basins. DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate is silica free, water resistant, antiviral, antifungal, antibacterial and the ideal surface for vanity benches in any commercial wet area. A large range of compact laminate colours are available to compliment the partitioning system.

Benefits

Prefabricated with basin cut out, reduces installation time on-site

No swelling or warping when in contact with water

DuraSafe compact laminate colours coordinate with partitioning system Silica free alternative to engineered stone

Vandal and impact resistant surface

No edge strip required, minimising repairs and maintenance

Drop front conceals basin and drainage pipes

Suitable for areas that have hose cleaning

Applications