Vanity bench for commercial wet areas
Last Updated on 27 Mar 2025
DuraCube Vanities are made to measure and precut ready for quick on-site installation. A large range of compact laminate colours are available to compliment the partitioning system. DuraCube compact laminate is antiviral, antifungal and antibacterial, and the ideal surface for vanity benches in any commercial wet area.
- Durable, Hygienic Surface
- Quick Installation
- Low Maintenance and Versatile Design
Overview
DuraCube Vanities are made to measure and precut ready for quick on-site installation. A large range of compact laminate colours are available to compliment the partitioning system.
DuraCube compact laminate is antiviral, antifungal and antibacterial, and the ideal surface for vanity benches in any commercial wet area.
Vanity Bench - Inset
DuraCube Vanity Bench – Inset is made to measure and pre-cut ready for quick on-site installation. The 520mm depth is ideal for inset or above counter basins. DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate is silica free, water resistant, antiviral, antifungal, antibacterial and the ideal surface for vanity benches in any commercial wet area. A large range of compact laminate colours are available to compliment the partitioning system.
Vanity Bench Semi-Recessed
DuraCube Vanity Bench – Semi-recessed is made to measure and pre-cut ready for quick on-site installation. The 350mm depth is ideal for semi-recessed basins. DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate is silica free, water resistant, antiviral, antifungal, antibacterial and the ideal surface for vanity benches in any commercial wet area. A large range of compact laminate colours are available to compliment the partitioning system.
Benefits
- Prefabricated with basin cut out, reduces installation time on-site
- No swelling or warping when in contact with water
- DuraSafe compact laminate colours coordinate with partitioning system Silica free alternative to engineered stone
- Vandal and impact resistant surface
- No edge strip required, minimising repairs and maintenance
- Drop front conceals basin and drainage pipes
- Suitable for areas that have hose cleaning
Applications
- Schools and Universities Childcare Centres
- End Of Trip (EOT) Facilities Shopping Centres
- Sport and Gym Change Rooms Defence Ablution Blocks Corporate Office Amenities Recreational Amenities Public Toilets
- Entertainment Centres
- Pubs and Clubs
- Factory Change Rooms
Downloads
Contact
Head Office 13 Pullman Place1300 387 228
Brisbane, QLD Unit 3B, 400 Nudgee Road1300 387 228
Adelaide, SA 8 Selgar Avenue1300 387 228
Melbourne, VIC 12 Metrolink Circuit1300 387 228