Velare™ Collection
Last Updated on 27 May 2019
Overview
ASI JD MacDonald’s Velare™ Behind the Mirror (BTM) system is designed to elegantly conceal clutter. The stainless steel cabinet houses a hands-free automatic soap dispenser, and your choice of a paper towel dispenser or high-speed hand dryer, with a HEPA filter. The mirrored door featuring 6mm thick tempered glass is supported by twin, damped gas springs when opened, and etched back-lit icons that direct the user to their choice of soap and hand drying option. The sophisticated, high capacity design makes it ideal for iconic buildings and high-traffic environments.
There are four different models available:
- BTM with LIQUID Soap Dispenser and Hand Dryer
- BTM with LIQUID Soap Dispenser and Paper Towel Dispenser
- BTM with FOAM Soap Dispenser and Hand Dryer
- BTM with FOAM Soap Dispenser and Paper Towel Dispenser