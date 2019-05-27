Logo
ASI-JD-Macdonald-Velare-Concealed-Bathroom-Cabinet
Velare™ Collection

Last Updated on 27 May 2019

ASI JD MacDonald’s Velare™ Behind the Mirror (BTM) system is designed to elegantly conceal clutter. The stainless steel cabinet houses a hands-free automatic soap dispenser, and your choice of a paper towel dispenser or high-speed hand dryer, with a HEPA filter. The mirrored door featuring 6mm thick tempered glass is supported by twin, damped gas springs when opened, and etched back-lit icons that direct the user to their choice of soap and hand drying option. The sophisticated, high capacity design makes it ideal for iconic buildings and high-traffic environments.

There are four different models available:

  • BTM with LIQUID Soap Dispenser and Hand Dryer
  • BTM with LIQUID Soap Dispenser and Paper Towel Dispenser
  • BTM with FOAM Soap Dispenser and Hand Dryer
  • BTM with FOAM Soap Dispenser and Paper Towel Dispenser

