Vacuum Seal Drawers

Paired perfectly with the AEG SteamPro Oven, our vacuum seal drawer seal your ingredients, marinade and seasoning in a vacuum bag and cook using sous vide to create incredible flavours. Making professional cooking at home easy SousVide cooking ensures your client’s food keeps it moisture and nutrients for restaurant-standard meals. Sous vide vacuum sealers also mean they can prepare for that dinner party in advance and wow their guests.

Preserve the very best in your food's taste and texture

Preserve the moisture, flavour and freshness of ingredients for longer than standard fridge storage through professional-quality vacuum sealing. They can prepare, seal and store the ingredients at their leisure you, in full confidence that freshness and flavour will be perfectly preserved until they are ready to serve, cook or reheat.

Ultimate Flavour Control

By cooking food in a vacuum sealed bag using the SousVide method, all the moisture and juices in the food are locked in the bag. The flavour is enhanced as the flavouring ingredients infuse the food, while keeping aromas separate and making cleaning effortless.

Marinate and Infuse

Marinate ingredients in mere minutes, not hours or overnight, with the AEG PrecisionVac vacuum sealer drawer. The marinating and infusion cycle has a preset time of a just eight minutes making it an exceptionally efficient way to enhance meal preparation.