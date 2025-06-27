Logo
Magazine
|
|
Advertise
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Havwoods
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Havwoods V Collection Croydon Timber Flooring Susquehanna Office
Havwoods V Collection Newport Timber Flooring IVE Group Office
Havwoods V Collection Oak Prime Timber Flooring Yamaha Music Office
Havwoods V Collection Ryde Timber Flooring Susquehanna Office
Havwoods V Collection Croydon Timber Flooring Susquehanna Office
Havwoods V Collection Newport Timber Flooring IVE Group Office
Havwoods V Collection Oak Prime Timber Flooring Yamaha Music Office
Havwoods V Collection Ryde Timber Flooring Susquehanna Office

V Collection: The professionals choice in engineered timber flooring

The Havwoods V Collection of engineered timber flooring boards consists of a beautiful array of colours to choose from and is designed to provide excellent value in a floor that you can rely on.

Overview
Description
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

28 Margaret St

1300 428 966
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW

150 King St

1300 428 966
Display AddressSouth Yarra, VIC

9-11 Claremont Street

1300 428 966
Display AddressNewstead, QLD

2/36 Doggett Street

1300 428 966
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap