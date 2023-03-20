Enjoy the latest in smart toilet technology matched with minimalistic design to match the full Urbane II bathroom collection.

Available in wall faced closed coupled back entry and bottom inlet or Invisi Series II® wall faced toilet suite options, this innovative bidet provides the ultimate flexibility in hygienic washing.

Explore a range of unique features including gender specific washes, drying options and a self-cleaning nozzle. You can elevate your bathroom experience with LED nightlights for ambient lighting and a remote for full control.

Caroma designed & engineered CleanFlush® technology and GermGard® anti-bacterial protection offers superior hygiene in the bathroom.

Key Features:

Get a tailored experience with gender specific washes, a deodoriser and drying options

Have complete control at the touch of a button, with adjustable water & air temperature, water flow and nozzle reach accessible via remote control

Enjoy ultimate comfort with LED night lights, ambient lighting and an auto open & auto close heated seat

Nozzle oscillating for wider cleaning area and pulsating for massage experience

Supplied with patented UniOrbital® connector that extends to any position up to 50mm radius (only available with Caroma Wall Faced toilet pans)

Cleanflush® revolutionary rimless technology that is easy to clean and water efficient with superior hygiene

Added GermGard® anti-bacterial protection on the seat

Complete the look with Urbane II bathroom collection: