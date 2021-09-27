Urban: Residential windows and doors
Last Updated on 27 Sep 2021
The Urban Residential Range is designed for homes, offering efficiency, style and functionality to compliment living spaces. Uncompromising in design, our Urban residential window and door systems are engineered with superior mechanisms and components for effortless, trouble free operation.
Overview
Our Urban Sliding door is perfect for applications where indoor and outdoor spaces connect, offering sliding and stacking options to suit any budget. Complimented by Sliding Window, Double Hung Window and Awning & Casement Window options Urban Residential Windows and Doors can be used throughout a home to achieve a unified style.
The Range includes:
- Urban 284 Sliding Door
- Urban 285 Sliding Door
- Urban 280 Sliding Window
- Urban 281 Double Hung Window
- Urban 282 Awning & Casement Window
Accepting a variety of single-glazing and double-glazing options all Urban windows and doors are designed to contribute to increased energy performance in your home.
Key Features
- Accepts Double Glazing
- BAL 40 Rated Systems
- Compatible with Amplimesh® Security Screens
Contact
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cardiff 3/46 Munibung Rd0249024010
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Rockdale 432 West Botany Street0295971177
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wollongong 270 Nolan St0242729661
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Winnellie 8 Mataram Street0889844211
Alumimium Sales And Trading Centres Archerfield 266 Beatty Road07 3277 0554
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Burleigh Heads 2 Rothcote Court0755927790
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cairns 293 Little Spence Street0740354377
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Deception Bay 10-12 Imboon St07 3038 0005
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Garbutt 303 Woolcock Street0747246100
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kunda Park 17 Kerryl Street0754451522
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Slacks Creek 67 Parramatta Road0732909400
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kilburn 70 Grand Junction Road1300361877
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Glenorchy 116 Grove Road0362732161
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Campbellfield 151 Barry Road1800258646
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Laverton North Unit 3 38-40 Little Boundary Road0393153781
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street03 9590 2360
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street0395902360
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wangara 2 Competition Way0893028560
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Welshpool Unit 3 16-18 Kewdale Road0893567811