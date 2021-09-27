Logo
Capral Urban Residential Windows Doors Double Hung Window Bathroom
Capral Urban Residential Windows Doors Double Hung Window Bedroom
Capral Urban Residential Windows Doors Double Hung Window Exterior
Capral Urban Residential Windows Doors Double Hung Window Living Room
|

Urban: Residential windows and doors

Last Updated on 27 Sep 2021

The Urban Residential Range is designed for homes, offering efficiency, style and functionality to compliment living spaces. Uncompromising in design, our Urban residential window and door systems are engineered with superior mechanisms and components for effortless, trouble free operation.

Overview
Description

The Urban Residential Range is designed for homes, offering efficiency, style and functionality to compliment living spaces.

Uncompromising in design, our Urban residential window and door systems are engineered with superior mechanisms and components for effortless, trouble free operation.

Our Urban Sliding door is perfect for applications where indoor and outdoor spaces connect, offering sliding and stacking options to suit any budget. Complimented by Sliding Window, Double Hung Window and Awning & Casement Window options Urban Residential Windows and Doors can be used throughout a home to achieve a unified style.

The Range includes:

  • Urban 284 Sliding Door
  • Urban 285 Sliding Door
  • Urban 280 Sliding Window
  • Urban 281 Double Hung Window
  • Urban 282 Awning & Casement Window

Accepting a variety of single-glazing and double-glazing options all Urban windows and doors are designed to contribute to increased energy performance in your home.

Key Features

  • Accepts Double Glazing
  • BAL 40 Rated Systems
  • Compatible with Amplimesh® Security Screens

Contact
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cardiff 3/46 Munibung Rd

0249024010
Display AddressRockdale, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Rockdale 432 West Botany Street

0295971177
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wollongong 270 Nolan St

0242729661
Display AddressWinnellie, NT

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Winnellie 8 Mataram Street

0889844211
Display AddressArcherfield, QLD

Alumimium Sales And Trading Centres Archerfield 266 Beatty Road

07 3277 0554
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Burleigh Heads 2 Rothcote Court

0755927790
Display AddressCairns, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cairns 293 Little Spence Street

0740354377
Display AddressDeception Bay, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Deception Bay 10-12 Imboon St

07 3038 0005
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Garbutt 303 Woolcock Street

0747246100
Display AddressKunda Park, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kunda Park 17 Kerryl Street

0754451522
Display AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Slacks Creek 67 Parramatta Road

0732909400
Display AddressKilburn, SA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kilburn 70 Grand Junction Road

1300361877
Display AddressGlenorchy, TAS

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Glenorchy 116 Grove Road

0362732161
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Campbellfield 151 Barry Road

1800258646
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Laverton North Unit 3 38-40 Little Boundary Road

0393153781
Display AddressLynbrook, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street

03 9590 2360
Display AddressLynbrook, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street

0395902360
Display AddressWangara, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wangara 2 Competition Way

0893028560
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Welshpool Unit 3 16-18 Kewdale Road

0893567811
