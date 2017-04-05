Urban Plus: Designer residential window and door systems
The Urban Plus range of windows and doors offered by Capral Aluminium is a range of high-performance, energy efficient window and door systems designed for use in high-end homes and architectural applications. The range offers a clean, stylish aesthetic, bold frame and wide panel sizes.
Overview
The range can be adapted to semi-commercial configurations and can accommodate large, high-end performance double glazing for increased thermal performance.
The Urban Plus Designer Residential Range includes:
- Urban Plus 397 Hinged door
- Urban Plus 393 Louvre window
- Urban Plus 392 Awning/Casement window
- Urban Plus 391 Double Hung window
- Urban Plus 390 Sliding window
- Urban Plus 394 Sliding Door
- Urban Plus 396 Folding Door
- Urban Plus 395 Folding Window
Key features:
- All products in the Urban Plus range are compatible with each other
- Large capacity single-and double-glazing options
- Height adjustable sash panels
- Integrated insect and security screening options
- Exclusively designed components to improve the systems performance and function
