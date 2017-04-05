The Urban Plus range of windows and doors offered by Capral Aluminium is a range of high-performance, energy efficient window and door systems designed for use in high-end homes and architectural applications. The range offers a clean, stylish aesthetic, bold frame and wide panel sizes. A comprehensive offering of windows and doors is available in this range including Hinged, Sliding and Bi-fold doors, Awning, Casement, Sliding, Double-hung and Bi-fold windows

The range can be adapted to semi-commercial configurations and can accommodate large, high-end performance double glazing for increased thermal performance.

The Urban Plus Designer Residential Range includes:

Key features: