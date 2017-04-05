Logo
Capral Urban Plus Awnning Exterior Garden
Capral Urban Plus Awnning Residential
Capral Urban Plus Double Hung Interior Living Room
Capral Urban Plus Louvre Residential Exterior
Capral Urban Plus Louvre Residential Interior
Capral Urban Plus Sliding Window Interior
|

Urban Plus: Designer residential window and door systems

Last Updated on 05 Apr 2017

The Urban Plus range of windows and doors offered by Capral Aluminium is a range of high-performance, energy efficient window and door systems designed for use in high-end homes and architectural applications. The range offers a clean, stylish aesthetic, bold frame and wide panel sizes.

Overview
Description

The Urban Plus range of windows and doors offered by Capral Aluminium is a range of high-performance, energy efficient window and door systems designed for use in high-end homes and architectural applications. The range offers a clean, stylish aesthetic, bold frame and wide panel sizes. A comprehensive offering of windows and doors is available in this range including Hinged, Sliding and Bi-fold doors, Awning, Casement, Sliding, Double-hung and Bi-fold windows

The range can be adapted to semi-commercial configurations and can accommodate large, high-end performance double glazing for increased thermal performance.

The Urban Plus Designer Residential Range includes:

Key features:

  • All products in the Urban Plus range are compatible with each other
  • Large capacity single-and double-glazing options
  • Height adjustable sash panels
  • Integrated insect and security screening options
  • Exclusively designed components to improve the systems performance and function

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Capral Community Living

3.65 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Urban Plus 395 Folding Window

643.24 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Urban Plus 396 Folding Door

377.14 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Urban Plus Awning

859.45 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Urban Plus Double Hung

1.00 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Urban Plus Flyer

792.09 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Urban Plus Louvre

353.01 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Urban Plus Sliding Window

741.47 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cardiff 3/46 Munibung Rd

0249024010
Display AddressRockdale, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Rockdale 432 West Botany Street

0295971177
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wollongong 270 Nolan St

0242729661
Display AddressWinnellie, NT

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Winnellie 8 Mataram Street

0889844211
Display AddressArcherfield, QLD

Alumimium Sales And Trading Centres Archerfield 266 Beatty Road

07 3277 0554
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Burleigh Heads 2 Rothcote Court

0755927790
Display AddressCairns, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cairns 293 Little Spence Street

0740354377
Display AddressDeception Bay, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Deception Bay 10-12 Imboon St

07 3038 0005
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Garbutt 303 Woolcock Street

0747246100
Display AddressKunda Park, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kunda Park 17 Kerryl Street

0754451522
Display AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Slacks Creek 67 Parramatta Road

0732909400
Display AddressKilburn, SA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kilburn 70 Grand Junction Road

1300361877
Display AddressGlenorchy, TAS

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Glenorchy 116 Grove Road

0362732161
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Campbellfield 151 Barry Road

1800258646
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Laverton North Unit 3 38-40 Little Boundary Road

0393153781
Display AddressLynbrook, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street

03 9590 2360
Display AddressLynbrook, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street

0395902360
Display AddressWangara, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wangara 2 Competition Way

0893028560
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Welshpool Unit 3 16-18 Kewdale Road

0893567811
