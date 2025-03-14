Vitraloc: Roll-formed steel interlocking cladding system

Vitraloc is part of Fairview’s extensive architectural product range and shares a unique DNA with the distinctive Stryüm™ Aluminium Linear wall cladding system.

Made from non-combustible roll-formed steel, Vitraloc provides peace of mind that comes from a tested system and freedom of expression with an widespread pallet of colour and textures.

Vitraloc makes a visually striking and sophisticated design statement with its distinctive tall sharp ribs and flat smooth pan profiles for that bold modern architectural look. Fairview has made product selection simple by offering an extensive range of standardised flashings and two modern profile options, with panels which are suitable for both vertical and horizontal applications in the 38mm Seam panel with a 265mm cover and 25mm Shadow interlocking panels with a 285mm (plus 15mm express joint) cover. The system has been uniquely designed to accommodate the harsh thermal movement associated with Australian construction.

Leaving little to chance, Vitraloc cladding with its accompanying flashings and accessories forms part of an engineered and tested system. Unlike other options on the market, Vitraloc offers a fully detailed system and thermally managed substructure in addition to AS4284 Testing certification; making it the ideal solution for all construction where non-combustible materials are required, such as mixed-use developments, residential construction and large-scale government infrastructure projects.