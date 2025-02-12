UniCote Coastal
UniCote Coastal takes the company’s aluminium/zinc alloy-coated steel substrate to the next level with the addition of magnesium. This enables the zinc to seal the cut edges, preventing exposure to premature corrosion. This makes it ideal for harsher environments and places near the coast.
Description
Warranty
- Up to 30 years
- Distance from marine: 0 m and up
- Project-specific warranties pre-approved within 48 hours
Features
- AM210 zinc/aluminium/magnesium alloy
- Non-combustible (fire rated) to AS1530.3
- Suitable for bushfire attack level BAL FZ
- Conforms to AS/NZS 2728:2013
- Conforms to AS 1397:2021
- Available in 23 Essential colours
- Available in 38 Tasman colours
Applications
- Roofing
- Cladding
- Insulated panels
- Sheds