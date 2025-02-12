Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
UniCote Steel
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
UniCote Steel UniCote Coastal Monolith Wye House
UniCote Steel UniCote Coastal Portsea Hotel
UniCote Steel UniCote Coastal QLD Country Bank Stadium
UniCote Steel UniCote Coastal Substrate
UniCote Steel UniCote Coastal Monolith Wye House
UniCote Steel UniCote Coastal Portsea Hotel
UniCote Steel UniCote Coastal QLD Country Bank Stadium
UniCote Steel UniCote Coastal Substrate
||

UniCote Coastal

Last Updated on 12 Feb 2025

UniCote Coastal takes the company’s aluminium/zinc alloy-coated steel substrate to the next level with the addition of magnesium. This enables the zinc to seal the cut edges, preventing exposure to premature corrosion. This makes it ideal for harsher environments and places near the coast.

Overview
Description

UniCote Coastal takes the company’s aluminium/zinc alloy-coated steel substrate to the next level with the addition of magnesium. This enables the zinc to seal the cut edges, preventing exposure to premature corrosion. This makes it ideal for harsher environments and places near the coast.

Warranty

  • Up to 30 years
  • Distance from marine: 0 m and up
  • Project-specific warranties pre-approved within 48 hours

Features

  • AM210 zinc/aluminium/magnesium alloy
  • Non-combustible (fire rated) to AS1530.3
  • Suitable for bushfire attack level BAL FZ
  • Conforms to AS/NZS 2728:2013
  • Conforms to AS 1397:2021
  • Available in 23 Essential colours
  • Available in 38 Tasman colours

Applications

  • Roofing
  • Cladding
  • Insulated panels
  • Sheds

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
UniCote Steel Building Professionals Brochure

6.47 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
UniCote Coastal Data Sheet

1.29 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Unicote Steel Victoria 64-66 Ventura Place

1800 864 268
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap