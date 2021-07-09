Under bench wine cabinets

If your client loves to entertain at home and it’s important that their guests are well received, Vintec under bench wine cellars balances convenience with style, providing the same technical precision of their larger cousins in a more compact size.

With a capacity of 20-50 bottles, your clients can have best wines on hand at perfect serving temperatures ready to be enjoyed or cellar a small collection with confidence.

Why choose a wine cabinet rather than a traditional refrigerator?

Traditional refrigerators generate intense cold and remove ambient humidity. They denature your wines and dry out corks. Vintec wine cabinets are designed specifically for the preservation and maturation of your wines.

Vintec wine cabinets maintain a stable temperature to keep your client's wine in perfect cellaring conditions. This is thanks to triple glazed glass, fully insulated cabinet panels and interactions between a compressor and thermostat. (Features may vary by model).

Selected models incorporate a winter heating function. In low ambient temperatures it gently warms the cabinet to ensure a constant year-round temperature is maintained.

Vintec climate-controlled wine cabinets are equipped with energy-efficient R600a refrigerant gas, which has zero ozone-depleting properties. The switch to R600a is part of a series of initiatives that Vintec has undertaken to limit our carbon footprint and to preserve the environment.