Twinmotion: Real-time immersive 3D architectural visualisation

Winmotion is an easy-to-use visualization tool for architecture, engineering, construction, urban planning, and landscaping professionals, combining an intuitive icon-driven interface with the power of the Unreal Engine.

With Twinmotion, you can easily create:

High-quality images

Animations

Presentations in the cloud

VR walkthroughs

Unprecedented real-time quality

View and edit your scene in real time at the same high quality as the final rendering. Twinmotion features realistic physically based lighting and shadowing with built-in global illumination, includes over 600 PBR materials that react to your environment, and offers effects like depth of field, lens flare, and vignetting, making it easy to get the look you need.

Incredibly easy to learn and use

Regardless of your project’s complexity or your previous CG experience, Twinmotion’s simple and intuitive interface makes it a breeze to learn and use. Drag and drop lights, materials, and props; change the season, the weather, or the time of day by simply dragging a slider; enjoy smart assets like doors that automatically open and foliage that blows in the wind.

One setup, all your media, ready to share

Create images, animations, panoramas, VR videos, and client presentations all from the same Twinmotion scene. With Twinmotion Cloud, you will be able to simply upload your client presentations and share them via URL with stakeholders, with no requirement for them to download huge files or have a powerful workstation.

Seamless integration with your data pipeline

Twinmotion supports files from all major CAD, BIM, and modeling solutions, and offers direct one-click synchronization with many of them. Plus, you can take your Twinmotion project to the next level in Unreal Engine, further refining it with advanced behaviors, animations, and best-in-class rendering features.

Extensive high-quality asset library

Breathe life into your scene with props, sounds, animated humans and animals, and even trees that can grow from saplings to maturity, just by dragging and dropping from Twinmotion’s extensive library. Plus, get direct access to thousand of highest quality 3D assets from Quixel Megascans, the word’s largest library of 3D scans.

And there’s much, much more...

Set your project’s geographic location, and download a real context from OpenStreetMap. Block out your project in ‘whitebox’ mode, or create a hidden-line rendering at the click of button. Visualize your project’s construction phases over time. Create a path in as little as two clicks, and fill it with moving vehicles or pedestrians. There’s so much more to explore!