Central innovation

News
Workflow to correctly align 3D textures and vectorial fills
If you are struggling to get surfaces and vectorial fills aligned correctly in elevations and 3D views, then you might f...
Portable cloud licences: Archicad Collaborate
Portable licenses provide a solution for customers who own BIMcloud SaaS and want to bring a subcontractor (who also own...
Manufacturer enhances engineering efficiency and CAD data management with SOLIDWORKS PDM
Implementation of SOLIDWORKS PDM marks a significant milestone in enhancing engineering efficiency and data management c...
How SIMULIA CST Studio Suite’s simulation-first approach helps engineers virtually test and optimise designs
Our latest whitepaper demonstrates how SIMULIA CST Studio Suite helps engineers virtually test and optimise designs by s...
How an integrated BOM management platform that bridges CAD and ERP enables true collaboration in manufacturing
In today’s fast-paced manufacturing environment, every detail counts, from product design all the way to delivery. One o...
Explore our full range of solutions on offer with the CI Simulation Buyer’s Guide
Review our full range of solutions on offer across the four primary simulation domains to understand which might best su...
Ci AEC roadshows November 2024
After a successful October roadshow across 10 cities, we’re excited to bring Archicad’s latest release to 7 more cities ...
Archicad 28 launch roadshows in 10 cities across Australia and New Zealand this October
Get an exclusive look at the latest release of Archicad 28 and discover new ways to elevate your projects with powerful ...
Top 5 benefits of cloud-based PDM
The cloud-based approach simplifies managing the entire product record and the change management process by providing a ...
CPD
CPD Online - openBIM – the Future of Architecture
Digitalisation has arrived. As is the case with most other industries, data and connectivity have begun to transform the...
Contact
New South Wales Office Level 3, Building 2 20 Bridge Street300 423 372
Queensland Office Garden City Office Park, Level 1 Building 21 2404 Logan Road1300 423 372
Victoria Office Suite 63 Building 6 195 Wellington1300 423 372
Western Australia Office 3/327 Great Eastern Highway1300 423 372