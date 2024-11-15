Logo
Central innovation
Central innovation
Software & Design Tools
3D textures and vectorial fills
Workflow to correctly align 3D textures and vectorial fills

If you are struggling to get surfaces and vectorial fills aligned correctly in elevations and 3D views, then you might f...

Portable cloud licences
Portable cloud licences: Archicad Collaborate

Portable licenses provide a solution for customers who own BIMcloud SaaS and want to bring a subcontractor (who also own...

SOLIDWORKS PDM
Manufacturer enhances engineering efficiency and CAD data management with SOLIDWORKS PDM

Implementation of SOLIDWORKS PDM marks a significant milestone in enhancing engineering efficiency and data management c...

Virtual testing
How SIMULIA CST Studio Suite’s simulation-first approach helps engineers virtually test and optimise designs

Our latest whitepaper demonstrates how SIMULIA CST Studio Suite helps engineers virtually test and optimise designs by s...

Integrated BOM management platform
How an integrated BOM management platform that bridges CAD and ERP enables true collaboration in manufacturing

In today’s fast-paced manufacturing environment, every detail counts, from product design all the way to delivery. One o...

Buyer’s Guide to Simulation
Explore our full range of solutions on offer with the CI Simulation Buyer’s Guide

Review our full range of solutions on offer across the four primary simulation domains to understand which might best su...

Ci AEC roadshows November 2024
Ci AEC roadshows November 2024

After a successful October roadshow across 10 cities, we’re excited to bring Archicad’s latest release to 7 more cities ...

Archicad 28 launch roadshows in 10 cities across Australia and New Zealand this October
Archicad 28 launch roadshows in 10 cities across Australia and New Zealand this October

Get an exclusive look at the latest release of Archicad 28 and discover new ways to elevate your projects with powerful ...

Top 5 benefits of cloud-based PDM
Top 5 benefits of cloud-based PDM

The cloud-based approach simplifies managing the entire product record and the change management process by providing a ...

CPD
Central Innovation CPD Online Session Cover
CPD 1pts
CPD Online - openBIM – the Future of Architecture

Digitalisation has arrived. As is the case with most other industries, data and connectivity have begun to transform the...

Contact
Display AddressPymble, NSW

New South Wales Office Level 3, Building 2 20 Bridge Street

300 423 372
Display AddressEight Mile Plains, QLD

Queensland Office Garden City Office Park, Level 1 Building 21 2404 Logan Road

1300 423 372
Display AddressRoad Clayton, VIC

Victoria Office Suite 63 Building 6 195 Wellington

1300 423 372
Display AddressRedcliffe, WA

Western Australia Office 3/327 Great Eastern Highway

1300 423 372


