Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
ASI JD MacDonald
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
ASI JD MacDonald TURBO-Slim Hand Dryer Satin Stainless Steel
ASI JD MacDonald TURBO-Slim Hand Dryer SSS
ASI JD MacDonald TURBO-Slim Hand Dryer White
ASI JD MacDonald TURBO-Slim Hand Dryer Satin Stainless Steel
ASI JD MacDonald TURBO-Slim Hand Dryer SSS
ASI JD MacDonald TURBO-Slim Hand Dryer White

Turbo-Slim™ high-speed hand dryer

Last Updated on 02 Jun 2015

Only 102 mm deep, this high-speed dryer can fit in most confined spaces. Quick drying with infrared sensor, auto-resetting thermostat and adjustable air speed and temperature. On/off heating options. Dryer automatically shuts off after time-out. Available in white, satin stainless steel and matte black..

Overview
Description

Only 102 mm deep, this high-speed dryer can fit in most confined spaces. Quick drying with infrared sensor, auto-resetting thermostat and adjustable air speed and temperature. On/off heating options. Dryer automatically shuts off after time-out. Available in white, satin stainless steel and matte black.

Features & benefits:

  • Quick drying – under 15 seconds
  • Operates automatically using infrared sensor
  • Auto-resetting thermostat
  • Owner-adjustable air speed and air temperature
  • On/off heating options
  • Dryer automatically shuts off after time-out when user removes hands from sensor zone
  • Weight: 3.8kg (Shipping: 4.2kg)
  • Electrical Supply: AC, 220–240V 50/60Hz, 1000 Watt, 3-4A
  • Motor: 500 Watt, Brush Type, Dual Ball Bearings
  • RPM: 22,000 – 29,000 (adjustable)
  • Element: 325-500 Watt (adjustable)
  • Air Speed: 234 – 295 km/hr (adjustable)
  • Protection Category: IPX3
  • Decibel Level: Min: 68.9 dB-A @ 2M. Max: 74.3 dB-A @ 2M

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Commercial Washroom Brochure

6.19 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressKeysborough, VIC

Head Office 13-17 Naxos Way

1800 023 441
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap