Turbo-Slim™ high-speed hand dryer
Last Updated on 02 Jun 2015
Only 102 mm deep, this high-speed dryer can fit in most confined spaces. Quick drying with infrared sensor, auto-resetting thermostat and adjustable air speed and temperature. On/off heating options. Dryer automatically shuts off after time-out. Available in white, satin stainless steel and matte black..
Overview
Features & benefits:
- Quick drying – under 15 seconds
- Operates automatically using infrared sensor
- Auto-resetting thermostat
- Owner-adjustable air speed and air temperature
- On/off heating options
- Dryer automatically shuts off after time-out when user removes hands from sensor zone
- Weight: 3.8kg (Shipping: 4.2kg)
- Electrical Supply: AC, 220–240V 50/60Hz, 1000 Watt, 3-4A
- Motor: 500 Watt, Brush Type, Dual Ball Bearings
- RPM: 22,000 – 29,000 (adjustable)
- Element: 325-500 Watt (adjustable)
- Air Speed: 234 – 295 km/hr (adjustable)
- Protection Category: IPX3
- Decibel Level: Min: 68.9 dB-A @ 2M. Max: 74.3 dB-A @ 2M