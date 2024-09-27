Tunes: SDN loop pile

EC carpets are an excellent choice for any project, offering stylish designs that deliver both performance and value. More affordable and easier to install than hard flooring options, our carpets provide enhanced comfort, warmth, improved acoustics, modern aesthetics, and added safety for end-users.

Experience the appeal of beautiful organic tones, twisted in a striated pattern. Displaying unrivalled durability, this combination of nature-inspired tones transforms a space into a haven of beauty.

It is ideal for high-traffic areas like bedrooms, corridors and living areas.