Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
EC Carpets
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
EC Carpets Tunes Solution Dyed Nylon Hero
EC Carpets Tunes Solution Dyed Nylon 1
EC Carpets Tunes Solution Dyed Nylon 2
EC Carpets Tunes Solution Dyed Nylon Hero
EC Carpets Tunes Solution Dyed Nylon 1
EC Carpets Tunes Solution Dyed Nylon 2

Tunes: SDN loop pile

Last Updated on 27 Sep 2024

Experience the appeal of beautiful organic tones, twisted in a striated pattern. Displaying unrivalled durability, this combination of nature-inspired tones transforms a space into a haven of beauty. It is ideal for high-traffic areas like bedrooms, corridors and living areas.

Overview
Description

EC carpets are an excellent choice for any project, offering stylish designs that deliver both performance and value. More affordable and easier to install than hard flooring options, our carpets provide enhanced comfort, warmth, improved acoustics, modern aesthetics, and added safety for end-users.

Experience the appeal of beautiful organic tones, twisted in a striated pattern. Displaying unrivalled durability, this combination of nature-inspired tones transforms a space into a haven of beauty.

It is ideal for high-traffic areas like bedrooms, corridors and living areas.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
EC Carpet Carpet Care Brochure Warranty

5.94 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
EC Carpets Commercial Brochure

25.68 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMelrose Park, NSW

Sydney Office 100 Wharf Road

1800 324 768
Display AddressLonsdale, SA

Adelaide Office 3 Meyer Road

1800 324 768
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap