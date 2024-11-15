Logo
EC Carpets
EC Carpets
Flooring
EC Carpets helps elevate the space at boutique Adelaide apartments
EC Carpets helps elevate the space at boutique Adelaide apartments

Our Avenue and Langhorne Hut ranges were installed throughout, and the results speak for themselves.

Liberal Senator for South Australia, Andrew McLachlan visits new EC Carpets factory
Liberal Senator for South Australia, Andrew McLachlan visits new EC Carpets factory

It was a great opportunity to showcase our commitment to local manufacturing and sustainability, highlighting the innova...

EC – Elevate Comfort
EC – Elevate Comfort

As we celebrated our 60th year of business in 2023, we made the decision to undergo a company-wide rebrand to become sim...

What makes us the top choice for premium loop pile carpets
What makes us the top choice for premium loop pile carpets

Our commitment to innovation has established us as the top choice for designers and developers across Australia.

Contact
Display AddressMelrose Park, NSW

Sydney Office 100 Wharf Road

1800 324 768
Display AddressLonsdale, SA

Adelaide Office 3 Meyer Road

1800 324 768
