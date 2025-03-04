Tuffrail industrial handrails
Last Updated on 04 Mar 2025
Moddex industrial handrails deliver AS1657 and NZS1657 compliant protection for workers across mezzanines, stairs, service platforms, walkways and fall edges. The innovative Moddex Tuffgard Toeboard is incorporated into this range for applications with open access beneath where an object could fall.
- AS1657 and NZS1657 compliant
- Protection for mezzanines, stairs, and platforms
- Includes Tuffgard Toeboard for added safety
Overview
Moddex industrial handrails deliver AS1657 and NZS1657 compliant protection for workers across mezzanines, stairs, service platforms, walkways and fall edges. The innovative Moddex Tuffgard Toeboard is incorporated into this range for applications with open access beneath where an object could fall.
With five configurations available in the Tuffrail range (with variations), Moddex industrial handrails offer:
- Single rail edge protection for “on ground” applications
- Top and mid rail designs incorporating Tuffgard® Toeboard
- Hot Dip Galvanized Steel, Aluminium – Mill Finish and 316 Grade Stainless Steel options
- Y14 Safety Yellow powder coat (Dulux Duralloy) finish product in stock
- Custom powder coating options (available on request)
Resources
Contact
New South Wales Office 14 Magpie Street+61 2 9188 2500
Queensland Office 14 Enterprise Street+61 7 4309 5100
Head Office 100 Henderson Road+61 3 8202 5100