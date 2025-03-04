Tuffrail industrial handrails

Moddex industrial handrails deliver AS1657 and NZS1657 compliant protection for workers across mezzanines, stairs, service platforms, walkways and fall edges. The innovative Moddex Tuffgard Toeboard is incorporated into this range for applications with open access beneath where an object could fall.

With five configurations available in the Tuffrail range (with variations), Moddex industrial handrails offer: