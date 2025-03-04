Logo
Moddex Tuffrail Industrial Handrails Manjin Park
Moddex Tuffrail Industrial Handrails Mt Panorama Bathurst
Moddex Tuffrail Industrial Handrails North Cottesloe SLSC
Moddex Tuffrail Industrial Handrails Werribee St Level Crossing Removal Project
Moddex Tuffrail Industrial Handrails Toll Warehouse
||

Tuffrail industrial handrails

Last Updated on 04 Mar 2025

Moddex industrial handrails deliver AS1657 and NZS1657 compliant protection for workers across mezzanines, stairs, service platforms, walkways and fall edges. The innovative Moddex Tuffgard Toeboard is incorporated into this range for applications with open access beneath where an object could fall.

  • Product checkAS1657 and NZS1657 compliant
  • Product checkProtection for mezzanines, stairs, and platforms
  • Product checkIncludes Tuffgard Toeboard for added safety
Overview
Description

Moddex industrial handrails deliver AS1657 and NZS1657 compliant protection for workers across mezzanines, stairs, service platforms, walkways and fall edges. The innovative Moddex Tuffgard Toeboard is incorporated into this range for applications with open access beneath where an object could fall.

With five configurations available in the Tuffrail range (with variations), Moddex industrial handrails offer:

  • Single rail edge protection for “on ground” applications
  • Top and mid rail designs incorporating Tuffgard® Toeboard
  • Hot Dip Galvanized Steel, Aluminium – Mill Finish and 316 Grade Stainless Steel options
  • Y14 Safety Yellow powder coat (Dulux Duralloy) finish product in stock
  • Custom powder coating options (available on request)

Resources
Contact
Display AddressMcDougalls Hill, NSW

New South Wales Office 14 Magpie Street

+61 2 9188 2500
Display AddressMARYBOROUGH, QLD

Queensland Office 14 Enterprise Street

+61 7 4309 5100
Display AddressRowville, VIC

Head Office 100 Henderson Road

+61 3 8202 5100
Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

