TRUECORE® steel

Last Updated on 31 Mar 2025

  • Product check100% termite proof
  • Product checkStraight and true
  • Product checkDimensionally accurate
  • Product checkRenowned Durability
  • Product checkWon't catch fire
  • Product checkMade by BlueScope
  • Product check50-Year Warranty
Overview
Description

TRUECORE® steel provides a termite proof, non-combustible, light-weight material that has a high strength to weight ratio, offering both precision in the design and construction phases of a project – leading to an overall improvement in the delivered build quality.

The prefabricated use of the product allows for it to be pre-engineered before arriving on-site, allowing for an efficient use of materials, minimising waste and benefiting the overall progress and speed of construction.

TRUECORE® steel features BlueScope’s industry-leading aluminium, zinc, magnesium alloy coating incorporating Activate® technology, which uses sacrificial and barrier protection to inhibit corrosion of the steel substrate and provide longer lasting performance.

Frames made from TRUECORE® steel are strong, straight and true, and won’t warp twist or shrink over time providing the ideal foundations for a beautifully finished build.

TRUECORE® steel is used in a variety of applications including residential homes, townhouse developments, low-rise and mid-rise apartments, facades, schools and childcare facilities, aged care, and even modular construction projects.

100% termite proof

A house frame made from TRUECORE® steel is 100% termite and borer proof, without needing insecticide treatments, making TRUECORE® steel an ideal choice to protect your investment from termites eating your frame and if you want to minimise the use of insecticides in your home.

Straight and true

Frames made from TRUECORE® steel are also straight and true - and built to stay that way. TRUECORE® steel won't twist or warp over time, so there's less chance of sticking windows, jammed doors and wavy roof lines.

Dimensionally accurate

Frames made from TRUECORE® steel are dimensionally accurate with an impressive strength-to-weight ratio, providing the ideal structure to support a beautiful finish. Precision engineered, lightweight and strong, TRUECORE® steel and contemporary open plan living spaces work hand- in-hand, allowing you to build your dream home.

Renowned durability

Under TRUECORE® steel's recognisable blue finish is our metallic coating with BlueScope's patented Activate® technology, especially designed to provide enhanced resistance to corrosion and long life. Strong and durable, a house frame made from TRUECORE® steel can safeguard the integrity of your home, helping protect your investment and your family.

Won't catch fire

Frames made from TRUECORE® steel won't catch fire and can help you meet the standards required for building in bushfire prone areas.

Made by BlueScope

TRUECORE® steel is manufactured by BlueScope, the makers of COLORBOND® steel, Australia's largest steel manufacturer.

50-Year warranty

TRUECORE® steel is backed by BlueScope's reassuring 50-year warranty* for eligible applicants - giving you peace of mind.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
TRUECORE® steel for builders

2.96 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
TRUECORE® steel for homeowners

2.79 MB

Download
Resources
Contact
Display AddressWollongong DC, NSW

Bluescope Office 8825 BlueScope Locked Bag

1800 800 789
