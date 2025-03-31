TRUECORE® steel provides a termite proof, non-combustible, light-weight material that has a high strength to weight ratio, offering both precision in the design and construction phases of a project – leading to an overall improvement in the delivered build quality.

The prefabricated use of the product allows for it to be pre-engineered before arriving on-site, allowing for an efficient use of materials, minimising waste and benefiting the overall progress and speed of construction.



TRUECORE® steel features BlueScope’s industry-leading aluminium, zinc, magnesium alloy coating incorporating Activate® technology, which uses sacrificial and barrier protection to inhibit corrosion of the steel substrate and provide longer lasting performance.

Frames made from TRUECORE® steel are strong, straight and true, and won’t warp twist or shrink over time providing the ideal foundations for a beautifully finished build.

TRUECORE® steel is used in a variety of applications including residential homes, townhouse developments, low-rise and mid-rise apartments, facades, schools and childcare facilities, aged care, and even modular construction projects.