TRUECORE® steel
Last Updated on 31 Mar 2025
TRUECORE® steel provides a termite proof, non-combustible, light-weight material that has a high strength to weight ratio, offering both precision in the design and construction phases of a project, leading to an overall improvement in the delivered build quality.
- 100% termite proof
- Straight and true
- Dimensionally accurate
- Renowned Durability
- Won't catch fire
- Made by BlueScope
- 50-Year Warranty
Overview
TRUECORE® steel provides a termite proof, non-combustible, light-weight material that has a high strength to weight ratio, offering both precision in the design and construction phases of a project – leading to an overall improvement in the delivered build quality.
The prefabricated use of the product allows for it to be pre-engineered before arriving on-site, allowing for an efficient use of materials, minimising waste and benefiting the overall progress and speed of construction.
TRUECORE® steel features BlueScope’s industry-leading aluminium, zinc, magnesium alloy coating incorporating Activate® technology, which uses sacrificial and barrier protection to inhibit corrosion of the steel substrate and provide longer lasting performance.
Frames made from TRUECORE® steel are strong, straight and true, and won’t warp twist or shrink over time providing the ideal foundations for a beautifully finished build.
TRUECORE® steel is used in a variety of applications including residential homes, townhouse developments, low-rise and mid-rise apartments, facades, schools and childcare facilities, aged care, and even modular construction projects.
A house frame made from TRUECORE® steel is 100% termite and borer proof, without needing insecticide treatments, making TRUECORE® steel an ideal choice to protect your investment from termites eating your frame and if you want to minimise the use of insecticides in your home.
Frames made from TRUECORE® steel are also straight and true - and built to stay that way. TRUECORE® steel won't twist or warp over time, so there's less chance of sticking windows, jammed doors and wavy roof lines.
Frames made from TRUECORE® steel are dimensionally accurate with an impressive strength-to-weight ratio, providing the ideal structure to support a beautiful finish. Precision engineered, lightweight and strong, TRUECORE® steel and contemporary open plan living spaces work hand- in-hand, allowing you to build your dream home.
Under TRUECORE® steel's recognisable blue finish is our metallic coating with BlueScope's patented Activate® technology, especially designed to provide enhanced resistance to corrosion and long life. Strong and durable, a house frame made from TRUECORE® steel can safeguard the integrity of your home, helping protect your investment and your family.
Frames made from TRUECORE® steel won't catch fire and can help you meet the standards required for building in bushfire prone areas.
TRUECORE® steel is manufactured by BlueScope, the makers of COLORBOND® steel, Australia's largest steel manufacturer.
TRUECORE® steel is backed by BlueScope's reassuring 50-year warranty* for eligible applicants - giving you peace of mind.