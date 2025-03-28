Security door for commercial applications from The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Security Door Company supply a full range of security trellis doors with all types of expanding security doors. Trellis Security doors are constructed from precision engineered steel, and are galvanised and powdercoated for optimum corrosion protection.The range includes:

Bifold Trellis Doors

Commercial Security Doors

Domestic Security Grilles

Heavy Duty Security Grilles

Pivot Security Doors

Retail Security Doors

Security Gates

Shopfront Doors

Trackless portable security barriers

Security for Shopfronts and Access Control



Trellis Security Doors can be customised to suit any commercial and domestic application:

Shopfronts

Shopping Centres

Loading Docks

Partitioning

Doorways

Counters

Garage Doors

Expanding Steel Security Systems

A variety of locking systems including Slamlock, with a full range of expanding steel security systems offering high security and aesthetic design

Trellis doors are either curved or straight lined and offer a combination of strength, through visibility, large cost savings and low maintenance

Special egress locking facilities for BCA compliance in certain circumstances-see certification attached.

Compliance with Australian Standard AS 4687-2007 for Temporary Fencing and Hoarding in certain circumstances-see certification attached

ATDC’s trackless barrier has a detailed and independently audited WHS Risk Assessment for workplace health and safety reasons.-see copy of written report attached

Further applications include securing for:

Banks

Hotels

Pubs

Clubs

Schools

Universities

Colleges

Hospitals

Commercial and office buildings

Government buildings

Residential applications

These Trellis Security Doors have received recent certification for fire egress application. Locking mechanisms-also featuring up/down key-turn shootbolt locking for a seamless locking effect without the need for permanent posts or floor track.