Security door for commercial applications from The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Security Door Company supply a full range of security trellis doors with all types of expanding security doors. Trellis Security doors are constructed from precision engineered steel, and are galvanised and powdercoated for optimum corrosion protection.
- Security Doors
- Security Barriers
- Folding Enclosures
- DIY
- Commercial Shade Systems
Overview
- Bifold Trellis Doors
- Commercial Security Doors
- Domestic Security Grilles
- Heavy Duty Security Grilles
- Pivot Security Doors
- Retail Security Doors
- Security Gates
- Shopfront Doors
- Trackless portable security barriers
Security for Shopfronts and Access Control
Trellis Security Doors can be customised to suit any commercial and domestic application:
- Shopfronts
- Shopping Centres
- Loading Docks
- Partitioning
- Doorways
- Counters
- Garage Doors
Expanding Steel Security Systems
- A variety of locking systems including Slamlock, with a full range of expanding steel security systems offering high security and aesthetic design
- Trellis doors are either curved or straight lined and offer a combination of strength, through visibility, large cost savings and low maintenance
- Special egress locking facilities for BCA compliance in certain circumstances-see certification attached.
- Compliance with Australian Standard AS 4687-2007 for Temporary Fencing and Hoarding in certain circumstances-see certification attached
- ATDC’s trackless barrier has a detailed and independently audited WHS Risk Assessment for workplace health and safety reasons.-see copy of written report attached
Further applications include securing for:
- Banks
- Hotels
- Pubs
- Clubs
- Schools
- Universities
- Colleges
- Hospitals
- Commercial and office buildings
- Government buildings
- Residential applications
These Trellis Security Doors have received recent certification for fire egress application. Locking mechanisms-also featuring up/down key-turn shootbolt locking for a seamless locking effect without the need for permanent posts or floor track.
