ATDC-Commercial-Oroton
ATDC-Commercial-RM-Williams-Adelaide
ATDC-Commercial-Billabong-Melbourne
ATDC-Commercial-Door-Setup
ATDC-Commercial-Dick-Smith
ATDC-Commercial-Downtown-Newcastle
ATDC-Commercial-Chinta-Hobart
ATDC-Commercial-MaxMara-Adelaide

Security door for commercial applications from The Australian Trellis Door Company

Last Updated on 28 Mar 2025

The Australian Trellis Security Door Company supply a full range of security trellis doors with all types of expanding security doors. Trellis Security doors are constructed from precision engineered steel, and are galvanised and powdercoated for optimum corrosion protection.

  • Product checkSecurity Doors
  • Product checkSecurity Barriers
  • Product checkFolding Enclosures
  • Product checkDIY
  • Product checkCommercial Shade Systems
Overview
Description

The Australian Trellis Security Door Company supply a full range of security trellis doors with all types of expanding security doors. Trellis Security doors are constructed from precision engineered steel, and are galvanised and powdercoated for optimum corrosion protection.The range includes:

  • Bifold Trellis Doors
  • Commercial Security Doors
  • Domestic Security Grilles
  • Heavy Duty Security Grilles
  • Pivot Security Doors
  • Retail Security Doors
  • Security Gates
  • Shopfront Doors
  • Trackless portable security barriers

Security for Shopfronts and Access Control

Trellis Security Doors can be customised to suit any commercial and domestic application:

  • Shopfronts
  • Shopping Centres
  • Loading Docks
  • Partitioning
  • Doorways
  • Counters
  • Garage Doors

Expanding Steel Security Systems

  • A variety of locking systems including Slamlock, with a full range of expanding steel security systems offering high security and aesthetic design
  • Trellis doors are either curved or straight lined and offer a combination of strength, through visibility, large cost savings and low maintenance
  • Special egress locking facilities for BCA compliance in certain circumstances-see certification attached.
  • Compliance with Australian Standard AS 4687-2007 for Temporary Fencing and Hoarding in certain circumstances-see certification attached
  • ATDC’s trackless barrier has a detailed and independently audited WHS Risk Assessment for workplace health and safety reasons.-see copy of written report attached

Further applications include securing for:

  • Banks
  • Hotels
  • Pubs
  • Clubs
  • Schools
  • Universities
  • Colleges
  • Hospitals
  • Commercial and office buildings
  • Government buildings
  • Residential applications

These Trellis Security Doors have received recent certification for fire egress application. Locking mechanisms-also featuring up/down key-turn shootbolt locking for a seamless locking effect without the need for permanent posts or floor track.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
MC BCA Entry to Shopping Centre Review

3.49 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Risk Assessment-S04: Mobile Trackless Barrier

4.26 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S04-1 Instruction Schedule

119.59 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S04-1 Trackless Barrier

483.83 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S04 Expanding Security System

643.61 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S05-1 Ultra Deluxe Security Systems

1.11 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S06 Expanding Security Compliances

596.26 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S06 Expanding Security Door Test Results

4.46 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S06 Expanding Security Systems

574.89 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S06 Heavy Duty Security Grilles

477.28 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S07-1 Pivoting Trellis - Stack Minimisation

342.71 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S07-2 Side-By-Side Trellis - Stack Minimisation

49.4 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S08 Curved Trellis

357.33 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S09 Alumax Expanding Security System

420.5 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S10 Aluminium T-Max

302.74 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SO4-1 Free Standing Temporary Fencing and Hoarding

1.49 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SO4-1 Locked Fencing and Hoarding

2.30 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Updated Certificate of Compliance

596.26 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressCondell Park, NSW

Unit A6/366 Edgar St

02 8723 2800
